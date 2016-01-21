Mexican actress who met ‘El Chapo’ may testify in L.A.

Actress Kate del Castillo, at the center of a Mexican probe into money laundering after she helped Hollywood star Sean Penn conduct an interview with drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will give evidence in Los Angeles, according to her father.

An artisan checks a photo of Mexican actress Kate del Castillo on his mobile phone, to make a pinata depicting her, at his workshop in Reynosa, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rolling Stone/Handout via Reuters

MEXICO CITY — Actress Kate del Castillo, at the center of a Mexican probe into money laundering after she helped Hollywood star Sean Penn conduct an interview with drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will give evidence in Los Angeles, according to her father.

Mexican Attorney General Arely Gomez said in an interview in the newspaper El Universal on Tuesday that there were “indications” the Mexican actress may have used money from Guzman to help finance her tequila business.

“She wants to cooperate because she has nothing to hide,” local newspaper Reforma quoted her father, Eric del Castillo, as saying in its Wednesday edition. “She will present herself at the consulate in Los Angeles. She has proof … she is clean.”

There was not yet a date set for her to appear at the consulate, he added.

An official at the attorney general’s office said on Monday she would be questioned by authorities next week.

The Mexican government has said a meeting between the actress, who played a drug boss in the television series “La Reina del Sur,” Oscar-winning actor Penn and Guzman was essential to the kingpin’s recapture earlier this month.

Penn last week rejected that claim, saying the Mexican government was trying to put him in the crosshairs of Guzman’s feared Sinaloa cartel.