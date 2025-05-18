62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nation and World

Mexican naval sailboat hits Brooklyn Bridge, killing two crew members

Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after ...
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Sailors on the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, disembark at Pier 35 after ...
Sailors on the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, disembark at Pier 35 after the ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after ...
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after ...
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after ...
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
More Stories
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the 34th Arab League summit, in Baghdad, Iraq, ...
Arab leaders promise to work on reconstruction of Gaza and press for a ceasefire
An Israeli tank moves in a staging area in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, Friday, ...
Israel launches a new military operation in Gaza. Netanyahu tells negotiating team to stay at talks
Debris covers the ground after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif. ...
1 killed after explosion outside Palm Springs fertility clinic
Moody’s Ratings stripped the U.S. government of its top credit rating Friday, citing successi ...
Moody’s strips US government of top credit rating
Myles Miller and Brandon Sapienza, Bloomberg News
May 17, 2025 - 11:23 pm
 

A Mexican naval vessel carrying 277 people scraped the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, leaving two crew members dead and several others injured.

Nineteen people are in serious or critical condition after the tall ship Cuauhtémoc “lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X early Sunday. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deaths, and expressed condolences in another post on X.

The 270-foot Cuauhtémoc — an academy training vessel — was in New York as part of a global annual tour, Hector Vasconcelos, Mexico’s representative to the United Nations, said before the incident. The ship was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 countries including Jamaica, Cuba, Iceland and France, the Associated Press said.

Videos posted on X showed three lit masts of the ship carrying a giant Mexican flag crashing into the base of the bridge as vehicles moved above. It continued to sail on with all three wrecked masts before coming to a stop.

“The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the Mexican navy said in a post on X. “The Navy reaffirms its commitment to personnel safety, transparency in its operations, and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Navy.”

Traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge in both directions was temporarily halted before it was reopened.

The Department of Transportation did not find major damage to the bridge, Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said at a briefing earlier.

By Myles Miller and Brandon Sapienza, Bloomberg News

(Eric Martin and Yi Wei Wong contributed.)

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Moody’s Ratings stripped the U.S. government of its top credit rating Friday, citing successi ...
Moody’s strips US government of top credit rating
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to lower the federal government’s credit. Standard & Poor’s downgraded federal debt in 2011 and Fitch Ratings followed in 2023.

Israeli soldiers work on tanks and APCs at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, ...
Israel intensifies attacks in Gaza, strikes ports in Yemen
By Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

The strikes across the Gaza Strip came as President Donald Trump wrapped up a visit to the region that included stops in three Gulf states but not Israel.

Yuval Raphael from Israel performs the song "New Day Will Rise" during the dress rehe ...
Israel’s presence still roils pop music competition
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Last year’s event in Sweden drew large demonstrations calling for Israel to be kicked out of the contest over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a tribute ceremony marking the first anniversary of th ...
Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza as Macron, Netanyahu trade barbs
By Wafaa Shurafa and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes pounded northern and southern Gaza, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was “no way” he would halt Israel’s offensive in the territory before Hamas is defeated.

MORE STORIES