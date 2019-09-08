96°F
Nation and World

Mexicans march to demand justice for violence against women

The Associated Press
September 8, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of women have taken to the streets of Mexico City to demand justice for loved ones, girls and countless women who have been sexually assaulted, murdered or gone missing in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a female.

María de la Luz Estrada is coordinator of the National Citizen’s Observatory of Feminicide. She says the idea behind Sunday’s march was to call attention to the government’s inability to prevent, attend or punish rampant violence against women.

Family members choked back tears as they carried images of their girls.

On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, often after a sexual assault. At least 9,000 more have disappeared without a trace in recent years.

