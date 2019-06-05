99°F
Nation and World

Mexico officials to intercept about 1,000 Central America migrants

June 5, 2019 - 10:35 am
 

METAPA, Mexico — Some 200 military police, immigration agents and federal police were awaiting a group of about 1,000 Central American migrants who were walking north along a southern Mexico highway on Wednesday.

The group of migrants, including many women and children, set out early from Ciudad Hidalgo at the Mexico-Guatemala border and was headed for Tapachula, the principle city in the region. State and local police accompanied the caravan.

It appeared Mexican officials planned to halt the migrants and break up the group as they have done repeatedly this year.

The officials were waiting alongside the highway near the community of Metapa, about 11 miles from Tapachula.

In recent months Mexico has used raids and roadside checkpoints to discourage highway marches such as the massive migrant caravans that occurred in 2018 and early 2019.

The migrants say they aim to reach the U.S. border, where many plan to request asylum.

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports unless Mexico does more to stop the passage of migrants through its territory.

