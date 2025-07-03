89°F
Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’ star, dies at 66

FILE - Michael Madsen appears at "The Hateful Eight" press line at Comic-Con International on July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Michael Madsen attends the 2015 AMBI Gala benefiting The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation on Sept. 9, 2015, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Actors Virginia Madsen, left, and her brother Michael Madsen appear at the premiere of "The Astronaut Farmer" in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - Actor Michael Madsen appears at the premiere of "The Hateful Eight" in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 - 11:14 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Michael Madsen, whose menacing characters in “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill” made him a standout in Quentin Tarantino’s films, has died. He was 66.

Madsen was found unresponsive in his home in Malibu, California, on Thursday morning and pronounced dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Watch Commander Christopher Jauregui said. He is believed to have died of natural causes and authorities do not suspect any foul play was involved. Madsen’s manager Ron Smith said cardiac arrest was the apparent cause.

Madsen’s career spanned more than 300 credits stretching back to the early 1980s, many in low budget films. But his most memorable screen moment may have been the sadistic torture of a captured police officer — while dancing to Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle with You” — as Mr. Blonde in 1992’s “Reservoir Dogs.”

He would become a Tarantino regular, appearing in the “Kill Bill” films and “The Hateful Eight.”

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films ‘Resurrection Road,’ ‘Concessions and ‘Cookbook for Southern Housewives,’ and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” his managers Smith and Susan Ferris and publicist Liz Rodriguez said in a statement. They added that he “was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

