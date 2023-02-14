53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Michigan State shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman

Michigan State campus shooting
By Joey Cappelletti and Ken Kusmer The Associated Press
February 13, 2023 - 9:17 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2023 - 10:13 pm
People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State Un ...
People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as they shelter in place, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan Stat ...
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP)
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safe ...
This image from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety shows a suspect wanted in connection with shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (Courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself off campus amid an hourslong manhunt during which frightened students hid in the dark.

Police reported the man’s death early Tuesday, four hours after shootings broke out, first at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

“This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Hundreds of officers had scoured the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, for the suspect, whom police described as a short Black man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

Rozman said it was too early to know a motive and whether the man had some type of affiliation with the university. His name was not immediately released.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know at this point,” Rozman said.

Two people were killed at Berkey and another was killed at the MSU Union, he said.

Sparrow Hospital spokesperson John Foren said he had no information on the conditions of five injured people.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Before the gunman was found dead, WDIV-TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends Michigan State, told viewers that students were worn down by the hourslong saga.

“They’ve been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said. “Their cellphones are starting to lose battery charge. They don’t all have chargers with them and losing contact with the outside world is terrifying on a normal day for college kids, let alone when there’s someone out there that they haven’t caught yet.”

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. All campus activities were canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
2
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
3
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
4
William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl
William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl
5
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Iger, president and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, speaks at a news conference at Disne ...
Disneyland planning an Avatar experience
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests.

A man sits next to the rubble of destroyed buildings in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. ...
Builders probed; some quake victims rescued as toll tops 33K
The Associated Press

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria rose to 33,185 and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic O ...
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
By Colleen Long, Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer Associated Press

U.S. officials said an “unidentified object” has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron.

 
Survivors being found as quake death toll tops 28K
By Justin Spike, Abdelrahman Shaheen and Zeynep Bilginsoy The Associated Press

More than a dozen survivors were rescued Saturday, including a family in Kahramanmaras, the Turkish city closest to the epicenter of Monday’s quake.

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Fri ...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in US airspace
By Zeke Miller, Colleen Long and Tara Copp The Associated Press

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.

 
Quake deadliest in more than a decade with 20,700 dead
By The Associated Press

The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. The 20,700 deaths have surpassed the toll from a 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, killing more than 18,400.

More stories for you
Ninth storm slams into California
Ninth storm slams into California
Quake deadliest in more than a decade with 20,700 dead
Quake deadliest in more than a decade with 20,700 dead
Survivors being found as quake death toll tops 28K
Survivors being found as quake death toll tops 28K
Miss USA wins Miss Universe Competition
Miss USA wins Miss Universe Competition
‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actor missing in California; 2nd hiker found
‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actor missing in California; 2nd hiker found
Graceland somber: Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter
Graceland somber: Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter