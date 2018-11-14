Michigan woman dies after being mauled by family dog, police say

Authorities say a 77-year-old woman died after apparently being mauled by a family dog at a home in western Michigan.

State police say troopers went to the home Tuesday in Newaygo County’s Big Prairie Township and found Sharon Lee Daniels unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Daniels, who used a wheelchair, was home alone with three dogs when one of them bit her.

Police say the three dogs, which were described as pit bulls, were seized by county animal control officers and were being held at the county animal shelter.

The home is located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Results of an autopsy to confirm Daniels’ cause of death were pending.

Police are investigating, but they say criminal activity isn’t suspected.