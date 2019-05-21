70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Midwest system spawns tornado, storms, flooding

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 - 4:45 am
 
Updated May 21, 2019 - 10:37 am

OKLAHOMA CITY — A tornado touched down Tuesday near Tulsa International Airport, injuring at least one person and damaging about a dozen homes, amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway.

Storms could bring more tornadoes and flash flooding to parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Storms Monday evening flipped campers at Lucas Oil Speedway in Hickory County, Missouri, injuring seven people, four of whom were taken to hospitals. The speedway’s grandstand also was destroyed, forcing cancellation of racing this weekend that was expected to draw about 3,000 campers. Details about injuries were not immediately available.

The tornado Tuesday morning in Tulsa didn’t damage the airport, but passengers were moved into shelters for about 30 minutes, according to spokesman Andrew Pierini said. Many flights were canceled or delayed because of the storms.

The twister touched down at about 6:30 a.m. about 4 miles from the airport.

Man pinned under tree

“We had to rescue a man, he was pinned under a tree this morning,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management spokeswoman Kim MacLeod. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

“We’ve had some other reports of damage to homes and trees down,” and damage assessments would continue throughout the day, MacLeod said.

Flooding was also an issue. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 40 in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City, because of high water. The National Weather Service says up to 5 inches of rain had fallen since Monday.

In El Reno and Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State University about 55 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, emergency responders were rescuing people from their homes because of high water.

St. Louis prepares

St. Louis’ major sports teams — the NHL’s Blues and baseball’s Cardinals — said they were both prepared for storms that could be rolling through just as they’re playing blocks apart on Tuesday night.

The Blues said in a statement that they are coordinating with St. Louis emergency managers and police to monitor the weather. Fans are told to stay in their seats if a strong storm hits during one of the biggest games in franchise history: A win against the San Jose Sharks would send the Blues to their first Stanley Cup Finals since 1970.

The Cardinals, in a statement, said Busch Stadium has clearly marked storm shelters and a detailed plan to alert fans in case of a weather emergency. The Cardinals are playing the Kansas City Royals in the opening of a series against their cross-state rivals.

“Busch Stadium is the first ballpark in Major League Baseball certified as a ‘Storm Ready Facility’ by the National Weather Service,” the Cardinals said.

Missouri flooding

Heavy snow melt from the north and significant spring rains have led to waves of flooding in Missouri, and President Donald Trump on Monday issued a major disaster declaration for 13 counties in the state damaged by March flooding.

The Missouri River is expected to reach major flood stage by the end of the week at Jefferson City, Hermann, St. Charles and elsewhere. The levee near Jefferson City’s airport holds back water up to 30 feet (9.14 meters), Cole County Emergency Manager Bill Farr said, but the National Weather Service expects a crest of 32.3 feet (9.85 meters) Thursday. Sandbagging won’t help because the levee is too long, he said.

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed,” Farr said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a photo taken Monday, May 20, 2019, residents enjoy a cool evening near a Huawei store in Be ...
US delays Huawei ban 90 days to give tech sector time to adjust
By Joe McDonald and Frank Bajak The Associated Press

The United States is delaying some restrictions on U.S. technology sales to Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei in what it calls an effort to ease the blow on Huawei smartphone owners and smaller U.S. telecoms providers.

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal law ...
Cohen campaign finance probe remains active, say prosecutors
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Prosecutors aren’t quite finished investigating campaign finance violations by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer. A judge is keeping some search warrants sealed.

A "No Trespassing" sign is posted along the fencing protecting the parking lot of the ...
New abortion laws sow confusion, uncertainty, fear at clinics
By Kim Chandler and Sudhin Thanawala The Associated Press

Abortion clinics are facing protesters emboldened by a flurry of restrictive new state laws as they reassure confused patients that the laws have yet to take effect.

In this May 10, 2019, image from video provided by @bryancarmody, are San Francisco police arme ...
California reporter wants cops to return his seized property
By Janie Har The Associated Press

A San Francisco reporter is seeking the return of his property confiscated by police after officers with a sledgehammer raided his home and his office amid an investigation to determine the source of a leaked police report into the death of the city’s public defender.

A sign is shown during a news conference April 10, 2019, to reintroduce "Medicare for All" legi ...
‘Medicare for All’s’ rich benefits surpass most other nations
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

A “Medicare for All” plan embraced by leading 2020 Democrats appears more lavish than what other advanced nations offer, compounding the cost but also potentially broadening its appeal.

Aretha Franklin performs Dec. 4, 2008, during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the Ne ...
Aretha Franklin may have penned 3 wills, left in home
By Ed White The Associated Press

Three handwritten wills have been found in the suburban Detroit home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the “Queen of Soul.”

This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Cla ...
Chicago-area hospital’s role in baby-cutting case questioned
The Associated Press

A local sheriff’s office wants to know if a suburban Chicago hospital violated state law by not immediately reporting that a woman who claimed to be the mother of a newborn had not given birth. The woman was later charged with strangling the baby’s mother and cutting the newborn from her womb.

A June 24, 2010, file photo shows the Palisades nuclear power plant, located in Covert Township ...
Speedier cleanup of closed nuke plants raises concerns
By Bob Salsberg The Associated Press

Companies specializing in nuclear demolition and radioactive waste storage are buying up aging U.S. reactors and promising to decommission them in dramatically less time than their utility owners had planned.