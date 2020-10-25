66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

Mike Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 - 9:04 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus on Saturday and remain in good health.

Short is Pence’s closest aide and the vice president is considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. O’Malley says that “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Those guidelines mandate that essential workers exposed to someone with the coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

After a day of campaigning Saturday, Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force Two once the news of Short’s diagnosis was made public.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas — VIDEO
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas — VIDEO
2
Harry Reid: Joe Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks
Harry Reid: Joe Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks
3
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
4
Trump expected to stump in Southern Nevada next week
Trump expected to stump in Southern Nevada next week
5
FBI seeks interview with ex-Hunter Biden business partner
FBI seeks interview with ex-Hunter Biden business partner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen last month in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Murkowski backs Barrett as confirmation vote looms
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat during an election season announced support for President Donald Trump’s pick ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
60,000 travelers arrive in Hawaii with pre-travel testing
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Hawaii had about 60,000 travelers arrive in the islands in the first week of its pre-travel coronavirus testing program, a state effort to get the tourism-based economy moving again amid the pandemic.

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vi ...
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

An image of University of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, ...
Slain Utah student’s family receives $13.5M settlement
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

The parents of a University of Utah track athlete who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus two years ago reached a $13.5 million settlement Thursday with the university, which acknowledged that it didn’t handle the woman’s case properly.

(Getty Images)
Fatal shooting causes closure of Interstate 15 in California
The Associated Press

A California Highway Patrol officer was wounded and a stolen-car suspect was killed in a gun battle at the end of a pursuit on a highway northeast of Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

In a Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountai ...
Google target in Justice Department antitrust lawsuit
By Michael Balsamo and Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

The lawsuit marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

Read More