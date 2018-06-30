Mild weather helps crews battling multiple fires in Utah

Moderate weather conditions were helping fire crews as they worked to corral a wildfire that had threatened a small town in southwest Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY — Moderate weather conditions were helping fire crews as they worked to corral a wildfire that had threatened a small town in southwest Utah.

The fire burning near Minersville Town was about 30 percent contained Saturday and fire officials said they expected to boost that containment with their efforts throughout the day.

Another fire sparked by an abandoned campfire has charred 12 square miles (31 square kilometers) of national forest land in the southwest corner of the state.

Smokejumpers were working there to secure the fire’s southern flank, while hotshot crews built line along the fire’s edge where possible. They were getting help from water-dropping helicopters.

No evacuations have been ordered at any of the fires, and no injuries have been reported.