Military responding to reported shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
The Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are responding to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard amid reports of a shooting.
HONOLULU — The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there’s an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m.
Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.