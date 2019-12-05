Military responding to reported shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

The Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are responding to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard amid reports of a shooting.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (Facebook)

HONOLULU — The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there’s an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

