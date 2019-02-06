Milwaukee police officer shot, killed serving warrant

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the death of a Milwaukee police officer who was shot while serving a warrant on the city’s south side.

The medical examiner says the officer was pronounced dead after being rushed to Froedtert Hospital following the shooting in a residential neighborhood late Wednesday morning. Details about the shooting haven’t been released.

Numerous officers have gathered at the hospital. Milwaukee police planned a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office downtown.

The officer’s death comes six months after another Milwaukee officer, Michael Michalski, was fatally shot while trying to arrest a convicted felon wanted on drug and domestic violence offenses.