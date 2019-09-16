88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Minnesota officer fatally shoots man during fight

The Associated Press
September 16, 2019 - 8:31 am
 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man after the man rear-ended the officer’s marked SUV, then got out of his car and started fighting with the officer, authorities said.

Authorities have not said whether the man had a weapon when the St. Paul police officer shot him during the fight Sunday evening. Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the officer’s body camera was activated, but the video has not been released.

Ernster said the officer was stopped at a stop sign in the city’s Midway neighborhood when he was “suddenly struck from behind by another motor vehicle. The officer exited his vehicle and was immediately confronted by the driver of the striking vehicle and a fight ensued.”

The shooting comes as police deal with a stretch of violence in the city that led police Chief Todd Axtell to beef up street patrols.

In a Facebook post, Axtell said the officer was “faced with one of the most gut-wrenching situations imaginable” and it “is a tragedy for everyone involved.” He extended condolences to the family of the man who died and said his department will do what it can to support the officer.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

At the time of the incident, someone could be heard on police emergency radio shouting, “Drop the knife, drop the knife!”

Ernster confirmed that the St. Paul officer made those radio transmissions, but said that state investigators were processing the scene and he did not know whether a knife had been recovered.

The names of the officer and man were not immediately released. The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard in police shootings.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that a City Council member and the head of the St. Paul NAACP joined community members in calling for the release of the officer’s body camera footage.

“Our body cameras are supposed to capture moments gone wrong, moments of tragedy, everything in between and I just think we really, really need to be able to see that right now,” City Council member Mitra Jalali Nelson said. “I think one of the most important things we need is transparency.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A police officer stands guard, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the scene of a deadly propane explosi ...
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
The Associated Press

A powerful propane explosion leveled new construction that houses a nonprofit, killing one firefighter and injuring at least six others, officials said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center, speaks with British Prime Minister B ...
Johnson, Juncker hold Brexit talks; no visible breakthrough
By Lorne Cook and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to ramp up talks on securing an elusive Brexit deal.

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremon ...
Dem presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment
By The Associated Press

Several Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday lined up to call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college.

This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters ...
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The United Auto Workers union announced that its roughly 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the U.S. will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down.

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt ...
Man organizes hunting event for wheelchair users
The Associated Press

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors.

This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," b ...
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

FILE- In this May 12, 2018 file photo, actress Jane Fonda poses during a portrait session at th ...
Women’s Hall of Fame inducts Sotomayor, Fonda, Allred
By Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.