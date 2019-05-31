89°F
Minor-league team loses sponsor due to Ocasio-Cortez video

The Associated Press
May 30, 2019 - 5:18 pm
 

FRESNO, Calif. — A company has cut ties with a California minor league baseball team that played a Memorial Day video that included an image of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with images of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee reports that raisin company Sun-Maid terminated its sponsorship of the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The company acknowledged the Grizzlies apologized but said terminating the sponsorship was the right thing to do.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals has said it failed to properly vet the video found on YouTube.

The video has patriotic images and excerpts from President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural speech.

When Reagan mentions “enemies of freedom,” the video shows the North Korean leader, Ocasio-Cortez of New York and the late Cuban leader.

