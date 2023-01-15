58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

Associated Press
January 15, 2023 - 11:18 am
 
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri takes part in the evening gown competition during the final roun ...
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Miss Korea Hanna Kim competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary round of t ...
Miss Korea Hanna Kim competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Miss Netherlands Ona Moody competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary roun ...
Miss Netherlands Ona Moody competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Miss Laos Payengxa Lor takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the ...
Miss Laos Payengxa Lor takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Miss Haiti Mideline Phelizor competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary ro ...
Miss Haiti Mideline Phelizor competes in the evening gown competition during the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.

Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced.

Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara onstage at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans.

In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. “It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference.”

Rights to the pageant — once partly owned by former President Donald Trump — were bought last year by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist for $20 million from IMG Worldwide LLC, a New York-based sports and talent marketing company.

Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a reality show star in Thailand who is outspoken about being a transgender woman.

Chakrajutathib said when the purchase was announced in October that she wanted to “evolve the brand for the next generation.”

According to Miss Universe, Gabriel is a former high school volleyball player and graduate of the University of North Texas. A short bio posted on the organization’s website said she is also CEO of her own sustainable clothing line.

“We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change,” Gabriel said.

Nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition, organizers said, involving “personal statements, in depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear.”

The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez.

Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists.

Last year’s winner was Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

MOST READ
1
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
2
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy
3
Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino
Keno jackpot worth over $108K won at off-Strip casino
4
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr
5
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a mee ...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The White House says lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known.

 
1 entry matches all 6 numbers in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The Associated Press

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot Friday when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter ...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
By Christie D’Zurilla and Richard Winton Los Angeles Times

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening.

More stories for you
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Capture of drug lord’s son sets off gunfights in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Capture of drug lord’s son sets off gunfights in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Santa’s travels unfazed by bomb cyclone, NORAD says
Santa’s travels unfazed by bomb cyclone, NORAD says
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
McCarthy survives long struggle to win Speaker in 15th round
McCarthy survives long struggle to win Speaker in 15th round