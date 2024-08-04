Missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits container ship in first attack in 2 weeks

US prepares to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it’s already at war with Iran

In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. The Roosevelt is replacing the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Navy's campaign against attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. (Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists struck a Liberian-flagged container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden, authorities said Sunday, the first assault by the group since Israeli airstrikes targeted them.

The Houthis offered no explanation for the two-week pause in their attacks on shipping through the Red Sea corridor, which have seen similar slowdowns since the assaults began in November over Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But the resumption comes after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor, amid renewed concerns over a regional conflict.

The rebels separately said they shot down another U.S. spy drone Sunday, later publishing imagery of the aircraft’s wreckage on the side of the mountain.

The attack on Saturday happened some 140 miles southeast of Aden in a stretch of the Gulf of Aden that has seen numerous Houthi attacks previously. It hit the container ship Groton just above its waterline, causing minor damage, said the Joint Maritime Information Center, a multinational coalition overseen by the U.S. Navy. An earlier missile attack missed the vessel, the JMIC said.

“All crew on board are safe,” the center said. “The vessel was reported diverting to a port nearby.”

The Groton had left Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Groton’s Greek managers did not respond to a request for comment.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, claimed the attack in a prerecorded statement Sunday afternoon.

Houthi terrorists have targeted more than 70 vessels with missiles and drones in a campaign that has killed four sailors. They have seized one vessel and sunk two in the time since. Other missiles and drones have been either intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or splashed down before reaching their targets.

The Houthis maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the war — including some bound for Iran.

In the case of the Groton, JMIC said that the ship “was targeted due to other vessels within its company structure making recent port calls in Israel.”

The Houthis also have launched drones and missiles toward Israel, including an attack on July 19 that killed one person and wounded 10 others in Tel Aviv. Israel responded the next day with airstrikes on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida that hit fuel depots and electrical stations.