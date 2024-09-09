79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Missing California woman found alive after 12 days in the wilderness

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Israeli police stand guard near the site of a deadly shooting attack where Israeli officials sa ...
Shooting attack at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing kills 3 Israelis
The Line Fire jumps highway 330 as an emergency vehicle is driven past Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, ...
Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns in foothills of national forest east of LA
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government a ...
Israelis protest in the streets again as the toll in Gaza grows
Alia Amanpour Trapp, right, talks to the crowd during a pro-Palestine rally and march on Temple ...
As US colleges raise the stakes for protests, activists are weighing new strategies
The Associated Press
September 9, 2024 - 5:21 am
 

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A California woman was found atop a river canyon this week near the Yuba River in Northern California 12 days after disappearing from a mining camp site.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the 24-year-old Sacramento woman was severely dehydrated and emaciated when found. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of her injuries were unknown.

“The Sheriff’s Office and our search and rescue volunteers covered extensive ground throughout our search, and we are thankful today to find her alive,” Sgt. Dustin Moe, who found the woman, said in a statement.

Esmeralda Marie Pineda went missing in August when she was camping with friends in Nevada City, a town about 63 miles (101 kilometers) from Sacramento. Pineda had told her friends she wanted to go back to Sacramento before she disappeared the next morning, KYMA reported. Officials said Pineda must have climbed up the canyon walls before being rescued. They weren’t sure how Pineda survived nearly two weeks in the wilderness.

The sheriff’s office started searching for her the day she disappeared. Law enforcement and volunteers had to “repel into and out of the canyon” while facing “treacherous” canyon area, the sheriff’s office said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government a ...
Israelis protest in the streets again as the toll in Gaza grows
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israelis again poured into the streets for another large protest over the government’s failure to secure the return of remaining hostages in Gaza.

MORE STORIES