Missing Chicago teen found strangled, baby taken from womb

Police believe the woman was killed and that the baby was forcibly removed.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui (Facebook)

CHICAGO — A body found behind a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Wednesday as that of a 19-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared last month.

The body of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was discovered after several people were taken into custody at the home, according to authorities. No charges against those in custody have been announced.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Tribune paramedics were called to the home for a newborn with problems breathing on the same day the woman disappeared.

“We believe that she was murdered and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder,” said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He adds the baby was hospitalized and is in “grave” condition after being cut from the mother’s body.

The medical examiner’s office announced Ochoa-Uriostegui died of ligature strangulation, and her death is considered a homicide. Ochoa-Uriostegui was nine months pregnant when she disappeared April 23 after leaving her high school.

Guglielmi said investigators are interviewing the people taken from the home about the slaying of Ochoa-Uriostegui.

“We believe all of them played some role in this unspeakable act of violence,” he said.