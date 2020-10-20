89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

Missing hiker found alive in Zion National Park after 12 days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2020 - 5:21 pm

Nearly two weeks after she was reported missing in Zion National Park on Oct. 6, hiker Holly Courtier was found alive.

Courtier, 38, of Los Angeles was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after rangers at the Utah park received a tip that she had been spotted, Zion officials said in a news release. The release did not say where she was found or give details about her condition or what had happened.

A GoFundMe campaign was started last week to help cover search and rescue costs, as well as any necessary care for Courtier. The campaign had raised more than $11,000 as of Monday evening.

The campaign organizer, Jaime Strong, wrote on the page that Courtier was dropped off in the park by a private shuttle bus around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 but didn’t show up for her return shuttle at 4:40 p.m. Strong wrote that Courtier didn’t have her phone with her when she went missing and hadn’t told anyone what her plans were for the trip.

Details about Courtier’s rescue were not immediately available, but her sister, Jillian Courtier-Oliver, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she is recovering after being found with bruises all over her body.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone’s continued support and prayers!” Strong wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page Sunday.

The family wrote on its website, helpfindholly.com, thanking those who helped search for her.

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today,” the family wrote in the statement. “We would like thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Rural modern masterpiece in Blue Diamond lists for $5.35M
Rural modern masterpiece in Blue Diamond lists for $5.35M
2
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
3
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Las Vegas Strip
4
Las Vegas to add heat record for blistering 2020
Las Vegas to add heat record for blistering 2020
5
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump (Associated Press)
Trump: Fauci one of ‘these idiots’ who got aspects of coronavirus wrong
By Debra J. Saunders / RJ White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump turned his ire on Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, telling campaign staffers that people are tired of hearing from the doctor about the coronavirus and calling him a “disaster.”

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, an Iranian clergyman stands next to missiles and army ...
Despite US objections, UN arms embargoes on Iran expire
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

The Islamic Republic heralded the end of the arms embargo as “a momentous day for the international community … in defiance of the U.S. regime’s effort.”

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Ph ...
Woman to be executed for killing pregnant woman, kidnapping unborn baby
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the ...
Fauci calls herd immunity concept ‘total nonsense’
The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticizing a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of “herd immunity,” which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

In this Aug. 13, 1965 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum, technicians work on ...
Rocket from failed moon-landing mission returning to Earth
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

As the object gets closer, astronomers should be able to better chart its orbit and determine how much it’s pushed around by the radiation and thermal effects of sunlight.