Mississippi man accused of burning girlfriend alive

A Mississippi woman was hospitalized after being doused with gasoline and set on fire. Investigators were searching for her live-in boyfriend.

Jerry Glenn Willis (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman was hospitalized after being doused with gasoline and set on fire. Investigators were searching for her live-in boyfriend.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says 46-year-old Stacy Mitchell Frank was found late Wednesday by U.S. Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

Investigators were searching for 43-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis. He is wanted on domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Strain says Frank was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Information about her condition was not immediately available because a hospital spokeswoman says Frank was not on the public registry Thursday.

Frank and Willis live in Picayune, near the Louisiana state line about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of Jackson.

Strain says Willis could be traveling in Frank’s black 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV.