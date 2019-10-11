59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Missouri city crews flag dog poop to encourage cleanup

The Associated Press
October 10, 2019 - 7:05 pm
 

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.

The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ‘Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.”

The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.

The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.

The city said it picks up nearly 25 pounds of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, costing $7,500 annually.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Michael Drejka (Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office via AP)
Killer of black man in Florida parking dispute gets 20 years
By Freida Frisaro The Associated Press

Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone called Michael Drejka, 49, a “wanna-be” law enforcement officer and a self-appointed “handicapped parking space monitor.”

Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in a courtroom in New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The actor is accu ...
New charge revealed in Cuba Gooding Jr. sex misconduct case
By Tom Hays The Associated Press

The defense had filed papers saying the misdemeanor forcible touching case should be dismissed based on accounts of two witnesses who say it never happened.

MaKenzie Gregory scrapes ice off her vehicle's front windshield as snow continues to fall in Sc ...
Frigid storm buries portions of Great Plains in snow
The Associated Press

North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring said the snow on top of a wet autum was causing “a great deal of anxiety” for farmers and ranchers.

FIn a March 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Be ...
As Trump abandons Kurds, Israel worries about trust
By Josef Federman The Associated Press

For the past three years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has bet heavily on President Donald Trump and been rewarded with major diplomatic gains in exchange for his warm embrace of the U.S. leader.

General Motors employees picket outside the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kan. during ...
GM workers feeling financial pinch as strike enters 25th day
By John Seewer and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

Nearly four weeks into the United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors, employees are starting to feel the pinch of going without their regular paychecks.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shake hands with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as he arrives f ...
Chinese trade negotiator to meet with Trump at White House
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would meet at the White House on Friday with the leader of the Chinese negotiating team now in Washington for the latest round of talks aimed at ending a 15-month trade battle that is weighing on the global economy.

Carlos Lama of Bayside Cafe, which was among businesses to lose power due to PG&E's public ...
1.5 million Californians enter 2nd day in the dark
By Brian Melley and Terence Chea The Associated Press

More than 1.5 million people in Northern California were in the dark Thursday after the largest utility cut electricity to prevent wind-fueled wildfires amid dry weather and strong winds.