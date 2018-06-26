Missouri woman arrested after dispute over manicure — VIDEO

Authorities have arrested a woman who is accused of trashing a suburban St. Louis nail salon because she was upset with a manicure.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hazelood police said in a Facebook post Monday announcing the arrest that officers will apply for warrants against the woman after the owner of the Happy Nails Salon submits an itemized list of the damages. Police were called to the salon Friday to investigate a property damage complaint.

Surveillance cameras captured the customer’s tirade and Hazelwood police posted the footage on their Facebook page.