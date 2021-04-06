75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Moderna vaccine effective for at least 6 months, report says

The Asssociated Press
April 6, 2021 - 1:01 pm
 
Tyler Rorah, 18, of Brooksville, receives a Moderna COVID 19 vaccine shot from LPN Sonie Woods, ...
Tyler Rorah, 18, of Brooksville, receives a Moderna COVID 19 vaccine shot from LPN Sonie Woods, right, while receiving his CDC (issued) Covid 10 Vaccination Card during his vaccination appointment on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Saint Leo University, which is serving as the host for the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine distribution for East Pasco County (FL). (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

BOSTON — New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines’ use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they’re needed against variants.

MOST READ
1
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
2
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
Bookkeeper accused of swindling more than $100K from doctor’s office
3
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas
4
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
5
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesda ...
Vaccine passports latest flash point in COVID politics
The Associated Press

Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars.

In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Crisis Intervention Coordinator Ker Yang testifies ...
Chauvin was trained to defuse situations, police official says
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

MFormer Officer Derek Chauvin underwent training in 2016 and 2018 on how to defuse tense situations with people in crisis and how police must use the least amount of force necessary to get someone to comply, the jury at Chauvin’s murder trial was told Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves, after a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, ...
UK will test vaccine passports, ease lockdown
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

A ban on overnight stays away from home in England will also be lifted April 12, and outdoor venues such as zoos and drive-in cinemas can operate again.

 
Egypt parades 22 royal mummies to new resting place
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Egypt held a gala parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museum further south in the capital.

A Capitol Police officer patrols with a rifle at the site where a car crashed into a barrier on ...
Attack intensifies US Capitol Police crisis, status of public building
By Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Scores of officers are considering early retirement, top leaders have resigned and those in office face increasing criticism. Security concerns over the events of the past four months may alter not only how the department operates, but also whether the public grounds can remain open.

 
Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy, police chief testifies
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Some of the most experienced officers in the Minneapolis department have taken the stand to openly condemn Derek Chauvin’s treatment of George Floyd.

Read More