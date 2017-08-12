ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Mohave officials investigating possible drowning at Lake Havasu

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2017 - 11:10 am
 

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible drowning at Lake Havasu.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said a man, identified as Gregory James White, 54, Arcadia, California, jumped into the water from a boat he was operating in the North Basin at 7 p.m. Thursday. He was not wearing a life jacket and began struggling after a wind gust distanced him from the vessel.

Carter said his girlfriend and another woman loaded White into the boat and motored to shoreline at Site 6, where he was pronounced dead.

Carter said White suffered from undisclosed medical issues; an autopsy will determine his cause of death.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like