Mohave officials investigating possible drowning at Lake Havasu

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible drowning at Lake Havasu.

Lake Havasu, Arizona. (Thinkstock)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible drowning at Lake Havasu.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said a man, identified as Gregory James White, 54, Arcadia, California, jumped into the water from a boat he was operating in the North Basin at 7 p.m. Thursday. He was not wearing a life jacket and began struggling after a wind gust distanced him from the vessel.

Carter said his girlfriend and another woman loaded White into the boat and motored to shoreline at Site 6, where he was pronounced dead.

Carter said White suffered from undisclosed medical issues; an autopsy will determine his cause of death.