Mojave National Preserve reopens some roads after flooding

Park officials survey a road damaged by recent floods in Mojave National Preserve in August 2022. (Mojave National Preserve via Twitter)

The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preserve in California on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)

Mojave National Preserve reopened several roads Friday after severe flooding damaged roads in July.

Cima, Kelso-Cima, South Kelbaker, Ivanpah, Essex, Morning Star, Lanfair and Black Canyon roads are back open North Kelbaker and Zzyzx roads will remain closed due to road damage. The Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center will reopen with normal hours, according to the National Park Service.

On July 31, the preserve received between 3.4 to 4.5 inches of rain within a few hours in some areas of the park. A washout at “Seventeen Mile” on North Kelbaker Road may take several months to repair where over 100 feet of pavements and culverts were washed away. Steep shoulder drop-offs, soft shoulders and loose gravel are prevalent on roads in the preserve.

Park crews continue working hard to repair and reopen roads. Stay tuned for road condition updates at https://t.co/32gih4kLhc. Please continue to use caution while driving in the region. Remember to #DriveLikeATortoise! pic.twitter.com/rpElG3r1Ps — Mojave National Preserve (@MojaveNPS) August 3, 2022

Wildlife sightings in the park, especially desert tortoises and bighorn sheep, have become more frequent since the storms due to new foliage growth.

The park service warned visitors to drive with caution through the park. For more information about roads and park access, call 760-252-6100.

The preseve is about 70 miles southwest of Las Vegas in eastern California.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.