44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Mom pleads guilty in death of toddler left alone when she went on vacation

The Associated Press
February 23, 2024 - 5:31 am
 
In this booking photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, is Kristel Candelar ...
In this booking photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, is Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, Ohio. Candelario pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the death of her 16-month-old daughter, who authorities allege was left alone for 10 days while she went on vacation. (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

An Ohio mother who left her 16-month-old daughter home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated murder.

Kristel Candelario, 32, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment as part of a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss two murder counts and a felonious assault charge. Candelario now faces a life term when she’s sentenced March 18.

Authorities have said Candelario left her daughter, Jailyn, in their Cleveland home when she went on vacation to Detroit and Puerto Rico in June 2023. When she returned 10 days later, she found the girl was not breathing in the playpen and called 911. Emergency responders found the child was “extremely dehydrated” and pronounced her dead shortly after they arrived.

An autopsy by the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office determined that the toddler had died of starvation and severe dehydration.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Newly recruited Houthi fighters attend a protest march against the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen an ...
Suspected Houthi rebel missile sets cargo ship ablaze
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A suspected missile attack by Houthi terrorists set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday as Israel intercepted what appeared to be another Houthi attack near Eilat.

This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the near side of ...
Private lunar lander touches down on the moon
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

A private U.S. lunar lander touched down on the moon, but contact with the craft was weak, company officials said.

More stories
Utah YouTube mom tearfully apologizes at child abuse sentencing
Utah YouTube mom tearfully apologizes at child abuse sentencing
Russia officials: Imprisoned foe of Vladimir Putin dies at 47
Russia officials: Imprisoned foe of Vladimir Putin dies at 47
Ex-hostages, families visit world court, demand arrest of Hamas leaders
Ex-hostages, families visit world court, demand arrest of Hamas leaders
Freed Israeli hostage says she was kept in Hamas tunnel in dire conditions
Freed Israeli hostage says she was kept in Hamas tunnel in dire conditions
Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war
Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war
Biden calls partners ahead of CIA meeting in push for another Gaza hostage deal
Biden calls partners ahead of CIA meeting in push for another Gaza hostage deal