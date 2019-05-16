70°F
Nation and World

Mom threatens class at LA-area school over bullied daughter

The Associated Press
May 15, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Officials say a mother has been banned from a Southern California school after she threatened a classroom full of students over the alleged bullying of her daughter.

Cellphone video aired Wednesday by KCBS-TV shows a woman confronting a class at Niguel Hills Middle School south of Los Angeles.

The woman vows to fight any adult relatives of kids who bully her daughter.

The woman tells the students: “If you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me.”

Principal Tim Reece informed parents in an email that the teacher contacted the front office for help and the assistant principal escorted the woman out.

The Capistrano Unified School District says the mother is banned from campus.

Her name hasn’t been released.

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at t ...
Trump immigration plan would focus on skills, not families
By Jill Colvin and Alan Fram The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will lay out yet another immigration plan as he tries to convince the public and lawmakers that the nation’s legal immigration system should be overhauled.

A logo of Huawei is displayed March 7, 2019, at a shop in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. ...
Huawei targeted by US export controls, potential import ban
By Frank Bajak and Tali Arbel The Associated Press

In a swipe at telecommunications giant Huawei, the Trump administration has issued an executive order aimed at banning its equipment from U.S. networks and said it was subjecting the Chinese company to strict export controls.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address Jan. 16, 2019, in Jefferson C ...
Missouri Senate joins anti-abortion wave with 8-week ban
The Associated Press

Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has passed a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, acting only hours after Alabama’s governor signed a near-total abortion ban.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaks to the members of the Senate Judiciary, Law ...
Prosecutor says he won’t enforce Utah’s strict abortion law
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

As Utah defends its strict new abortion ban against a court challenge, the chief prosecutor overseeing the county with the state’s only two clinics has said he won’t enforce the measure.