Nation and World

Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth

A dog stands in the Mediterranean Sea in Hadera, Israel, as it tries to cool off during a hot s ...
A dog stands in the Mediterranean Sea in Hadera, Israel, as it tries to cool off during a hot summer day, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The setting sun illuminates the clouds over the Rocky Mountains after a third straight day of r ...
The setting sun illuminates the clouds over the Rocky Mountains after a third straight day of record-breaking heat Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
People stroll along Via del Corso shopping street as temperatures are reaching up to 37 Celsius ...
People stroll along Via del Corso shopping street as temperatures are reaching up to 37 Celsius degrees (98.6 Fahrenheit) in Rome, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A woman, bottom left, stands on the balcony of a cruise ship which is docked at Athens' port ci ...
A woman, bottom left, stands on the balcony of a cruise ship which is docked at Athens' port city of Piraeus, as the sun rises on Monday, July 22, 2024. The heatwave continues in Greece, with temperatures hovering at 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in several places, but the meteorologists expecting to slight drop from tomorrow. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
More Stories
In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yel ...
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
Former US skier Lindsey Vonn jumps after Salt Lake City was named Olympics host again as the IO ...
IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Utah after requesting a favor
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Utah hiker dies after running out of water
Demonstrators protest against the military policies of Israel a day before a visit by Israeli P ...
Demonstrators protest against Netanyahu visit, US military aid to Israel
By Sibi Arasu and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press
July 24, 2024 - 10:51 am
 

Monday was the hottest day ever globally, beating a record set the day before, as countries around the world from Japan to Bolivia to the United States continue to feel the heat, according to the European climate change service.

Provisional satellite data published by Copernicus on Wednesday shows that Monday was 0.06 degrees Celsius (0.1 degree Fahrenheit) hotter than Sunday.

Climate scientists say it’s plausible that this is the warmest it has been in 120,000 years because of human-caused climate change. While scientists cannot be certain that Monday was the very hottest day throughout that period, average temperatures have not been this high since long before humans developed agriculture.

But it’s a difficult determination to make, said University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann, because data from tree-rings, corals and ice cores don’t go back that far.

The temperature rise in recent decades is in line with what climate scientists projected would happen if humans kept burning fossil fuels at an increasing rate.

“We are in an age where weather and climate records are frequently stretched beyond our tolerance levels, resulting in insurmountable loss of lives and livelihoods,” Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

“Deaths from high temperatures show how catastrophic it is not to take stronger action on cutting CO2,” which is the main heat-trapping gas, Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald said in an email.

Copernicus’ preliminary data shows the global average temperature Monday was 17.15 degrees Celsius (62.87 degrees Fahrenheit). The previous record before this week was set just a year ago. Before last year, the previous recorded hottest day was in 2016 when average temperatures were at 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 degrees Fahrenheit).

While 2024 has been extremely warm, what kicked this week into new territory was a warmer-than-usual Antarctic winter, according to Copernicus. The same thing happened on the southern continent last year when the record was set in early July.

Copernicus records go back to 1940, but other measurements by the U.S. and U.K. governments began in 1880. Many scientists, taking those into consideration along with tree rings and ice cores, say last year’s record highs were the hottest the planet has been in about 120,000 years. Now the first six months of 2024 have broken even those.

Without human-caused climate change, scientists say extreme temperature records would not be broken nearly as frequently as has happened in recent years.

The former head of U.N. climate negotiations, Christiana Figueres, said “we all scorch and fry” if the world doesn’t immediately change course, “but targeted national policies have to enable that transformation.”

Scientists said it was “extraordinary” that such warm days have occurred in two consecutive years, especially when the natural El Nino warming of the central Pacific Ocean ended earlier this year.

“This is yet another illustration of just how much the Earth’s climate has warmed,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles.

THE LATEST
In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yel ...
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
By Matthew Brown, Amy Beth Hanson and Mead Gruver The Associated Press

The hydrothermal explosion on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin caused no injuries as dozens of people fled down the boardwalk before the wooden walkway was destroyed.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Utah hiker dies after running out of water
The Associated Press

A woman died while hiking near a state park in southwestern Utah after running out of water on a sweltering day, officials said.

A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire ...
Last Sunday was hottest day on Earth in recorded history, climate agency says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“It’s certainly a worrying sign coming on the heels of 13 straight record -setting months,” said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, who estimates there’s a 92% chance that 2024 will beat 2023 as the warmest year on record.

In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Ba ...
Surprise blast in Yellowstone sends dozens running for safety
By MEAD GRUVER and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running in Yellowstone National Park.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said conditions for a cease-fire and hostage deal wit ...
Prospects for hostage deal with Hamas improving, Netanyahu says
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

He reiterated the Israeli military will continue its attacks on the Iran-backed Islamist group, which is considered a terrorist organization in the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

