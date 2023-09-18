95°F
Nation and World

Monday Powerball jackpot worth $638M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2023 - 4:45 pm
The Powerball drawing for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, will be worth $638 million. (AP file/Keith Sr ...
The Powerball drawing for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, will be worth $638 million. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November ...
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Will the string of no winners continue when the Powerball winning numbers roll down the chute tonight?

The top prize is worth $638 million with a cash payout of $304.2 million after all tickets came up short in the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 8-11-19-24-26 with a Powerball of 5.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

