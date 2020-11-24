47°F
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning

Monolith discovered in remote Utah canyon (Utah Department of Public Safety)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 5:35 am
 
Updated November 24, 2020 - 6:47 am
A metal monolith planted in a remote southeast Utah canyon was discovered last week by a Utah D ...
A metal monolith planted in a remote southeast Utah canyon was discovered last week by a Utah Department of Public Safety flight crew that had been counting bighorn sheep. (UDPS photo)
Two crew members show the height of a monolith discovered Nov. 18, 2020, in a remote southeast ...
Two crew members show the height of a monolith discovered Nov. 18, 2020, in a remote southeast Utah canyon. (UDPS photo)
“It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from,” warns a Monday news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

It’s possible the use of “planet” is warranted because of a hard-to-believe discovery by a flight crew that was counting bighorn sheep in an undisclosed area of southeast Utah.

The crew spotted an unusual object and landed to investigate.

A metal monolith had somehow been installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The metal sticks out about 12 feet above ground at what appears to be the point of a small canyon.

The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have planted the monolith.

The exact location was not disclosed because it is in a very remote area and “if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue,” the UDPS stated in the release.

The federal Bureau of Land Management will determine if more investigation is needed, the UDPS stated.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

