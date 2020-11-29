Monolith in Southern Utah canyon mysteriously vanishes

Like a moment in a science fiction film, the metal monolith recently found in remote southeast Utah has disappeared.

A metal monolith planted in a remote southeast Utah canyon was discovered recently by a Utah Department of Public Safety flight crew that had been counting bighorn sheep. (UDPS photo)

A crew member next to a metal monolith discovered Nov. 18, 2020, in a remote southeast Utah canyon. (UDPS photo)

Two crew members show the height of a monolith discovered Nov. 18, 2020, in a remote southeast Utah canyon. (UDPS photo)

Like a moment in a science fiction film, the metal monolith recently found in remote southeast Utah has disappeared.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management released this statement:

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”