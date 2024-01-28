62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

More countries join US in suspending funding to UN agency

By Najib Jobain and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press
January 27, 2024 - 4:06 pm
 
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants in ...
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, middle, chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Kirya, which ...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, middle, chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defense, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 31, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, the main organization aiding Gaza’s population, said nine countries suspended their funding following Israel’s allegations that a number of Gaza staff members participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that sparked the war. Those include the United States, Britain, Italy, Finland, Australia and Canada.

Agency chief Philippe Lazzarini said it would be “immensely irresponsible” to sanction it and the community it serves, especially after it quickly fired the “small group” of staffers. The 13,000-strong agency, which relies almost entirely on countries’ contributions, said it now runs shelters for over 1 million people and its lifeline “can collapse anytime now.”

The Hamas terrorist attack in southern Israel killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 250 hostages were taken.

More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said. It does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its tolls.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for civilian casualties, saying the terrorists embed themselves in the local population. Israel says its air and ground offensive in Gaza has killed more than 9,000 terrorists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday pushed back after the International Court of Justice ruling to limit death and destruction in the military’s Gaza offensive, declaring that “we decide and act according to what is required for our security.”

Israel’s military said it had conducted several “targeted raids on terror targets” in the southern city of Khan Younis in addition to an airstrike in nearby Rafah targeting a Hamas commander. Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed in that airstrike.

Israel’s military is under increasing scrutiny now that the top United Nations court has asked Israel for a compliance report in a month. The court’s binding ruling on Friday stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.

The case brought by South Africa to the U.N. court alleged Israel is committing genocide against Gaza’s people, which Israel vehemently denies. A final ruling is expected to take years.

The court ordered Israel to urgently get aid to Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has increasingly called for restraint and for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza while supporting the offensive.

More mediation lies ahead in search of a deal to secure the release of hostages who remain captive in Gaza. Over 100 were released in a swap for Palestinian prisoners during a week-long cease-fire in November. An unspecified number of the remaining 136 are believed to be dead.

The U.S. CIA director will meet in Europe with the head of the intelligence agencies of Israel and Egypt and with the prime minister of Qatar, according to three people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

Netanyahu in his address said he would not take back “a single word” of his earlier criticism of Qatar, again accusing it of hosting Hamas leaders and funding Hamas.

“If they position themselves as a mediator, so please, let them prove it and bring back the hostages, and in the meantime deliver the medicines to them,” he said.

Other Israelis again gathered in Tel Aviv and outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem to call for new elections, frustrated with the government’s failure to bring all hostages home. Israel also was marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, alongside other countries around the world.

Hamas terrorists say they will only release the hostages in exchange for an end to the war and the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller in Washington, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem and Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece, contributed.

MOST READ
1
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
2
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
3
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
4
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
5
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Palestinians storm a U.N.-run aid supply center that distributes food to displaced families fol ...
U.N. fires Gaza staff over claims they joined Hamas attack
By Augusta Saraiva and Courtney McBride Bloomberg News

A vast majority of UNRWA’s 30,000 staff is Palestinian, with 13,000 of those in Gaza. The U.S. State Department said Friday that 12 UNRWA staff had been accused of links to the attacks.

In this courtroom sketch, Friday, Jan. 26. 2024, Donald Trump, left, is followed by his inside ...
Jury: Trump must pay additional $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll
By Larry Neumeister, Jake Offenhartz and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

The verdict was delivered Friday by a seven-man, two-woman jury in a trial regularly attended by the former president.

Customers line up at the In-N-Out drive-thru off Hegenberger Road in Oakland, Calif., on Monday ...
In-N-Out to close first location in its 75-year history due to wave of crime
The Associated Press

In-N-Out Burger says it will close its first location in its 75-year history due to a wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft and robberies affecting customers and employees alike at its only restaurant in Oakland, California.

More stories
Israel announces the death of another hostage
Israel announces the death of another hostage
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel’s parliament meeting
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel’s parliament meeting
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza offensive began
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza offensive began
Offensive in southern Gaza will be scaled back, Israeli official says
Offensive in southern Gaza will be scaled back, Israeli official says
Strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen heightens fears of escalation in Israel-Hamas war
Strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen heightens fears of escalation in Israel-Hamas war
Israeli strikes in central Gaza as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Israeli strikes in central Gaza as Netanyahu says war will continue for months