59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

More restrictions coming to Washington as COVID cases soar

The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters joining him remotely, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at ...
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters joining him remotely, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., a day after he was re-elected to a third term as governor. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis. For the second day in a row Saturday, Washington state health officials reported a record number of daily cases, with 2,233 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. Friday. That brought the state’s totals to 127,731 cases and 2,519 deaths.

Inslee will announce sweeping new restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 cases, including a ban on indoor social gatherings and indoor service at restaurants and bars, and sharp occupancy limits for retailers, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

Western restrictions

In Oregon, officials on Saturday reported a third straight day with more than 1,000 new COVID infections. That brought Oregon’s total to 56,018 cases. The Oregon Health Authority also reported six more deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 759.

Idaho also has been setting records for new cases and hospitalizations, adding 1,331 new cases Friday.

On Friday, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S.

The advisories stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
3
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
4
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
5
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmi ...
Biden faces tough choice on COVID lockdowns; new US cases hit record 181K
The Associated Press

For now, it’s a question the president-elect would prefer to avoid. In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Ca ...
California’s governor went to party, violated virus rules
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged Friday he attended a birthday party with a dozen friends on Nov. 6 at the posh French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.

 
COVID-19 surges in US; Fauci urges double down on precautions
By David Crary The Associated Press

With new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn’t believe the U.S. will need to go into lockdown to fight the coronavirus if people double down on wearing masks and social distancing.

 
Pope vows to rid Catholic Church of sexual abuse after McCarrick report
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s — but largely spared Francis.

 
Q&A: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Pfizer’s surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market.

 
‘Jeopardy!’ pays tribute to Alex Trebek in poignant message
The Associated Press

The day after Trebek died at age 80 following a battle with cancer, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards addressed viewers from the “Jeopardy!” set in a taped introduction.

 
Biden names COVID advisory board
By Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight: reining in the pandemic that has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.

Read More