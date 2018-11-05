More water to flow through Colorado River in Grand Canyon

More water will be flowing through the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon than normal.

Water flows from the number one and two jet tubes at the Glen Canyon Dam Wednesday, March 5, 2008 in Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Water is released from Glen Canyon Dam near Page, Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

PAGE, Ariz. — More water will be flowing through the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon than normal.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it will release torrents of water from the Glen Canyon Dam starting Monday morning. The high-flow experiment will run for 60 hours.

The increase is meant to mimic natural flooding, as well as rebuild sandbars and beaches to benefit fish and archaeological sites.

The releases are timed with buildups of sediment from Colorado River tributaries.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the National Park Service say river rafters should be cautious. The water can take a couple of days to recede after the high-flow experiment begins.

The bureau says the higher releases won’t change the total annual amount of water released from Lake Powell to Lake Mead.