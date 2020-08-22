102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Mormon choir’s Christmas concert cancelled due to pandemic

The Associated Press
August 21, 2020 - 7:32 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual Christmas concert by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ choir has been canceled because of lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

It will the first time since the holiday concert began in 1974 that the show has been canceled, said Kim Farah, a spokeswoman for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

The cancellation announced Friday by church officials is the latest sign that disruptions to normal religious activity will continue through the holidays.

The Utah-based faith previously announced it would hold its twice-yearly signature conference in October without in-person audience as it did at the April conference.

The faith has limited activities at temples and allowed regular Sunday worship services to resume only where it’s allowed under local government rules and without safety measures. It’s missionary program has shifted to focusing on online faith outreach.

The Christmas concert that has been cancelled usually brings brings thousands to the faith’s 20,000-seat auditorium in Salt Lake City and features guest performers such as Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and actor Richard Thomas. It has been held for decades without disruption.

The choir, previously known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, also announced the cancellation of two other fall concerts and auditions.

MOST READ
1
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
2
CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers
CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers
3
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
4
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
5
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pam, who declined to give a last name, examines the remains of her partner's Vacaville, Calif., ...
California wildfires grow into some of largest in state history
By Ogla R. Rodriguez and Janie Har The Associated Press

Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California exploded in size Friday to become some of the largest in state history, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes and other structures as reinforcements began arriving to help weary firefighters.

A forest burns as the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire advances, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in B ...
5 lives lost to California fires, thousands of homes threatened
By Janie Har and Martha Mendoza The Associated Press

Three major collections of fires — dozens in all — carved their way Thursday through forests, canyons and rural areas in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California.

FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday, July 20, 2019, Russian opposition activist Alexei ...
Russian doctors give OK for Putin dissident to be flown to Germany
By Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

Alexei Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in a coma in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin.

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tues ...
Northern California scorched by wildfires caused by lightning
By Janie Har and Martha Mendoza The Associated Press

More than two dozen major fires were burning in California on Thursday and taxing the states firefighting capacity, sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.

In a Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in ...
Putin political foe in coma after alleged poisoning
By Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

In a Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, flames from the River Fire crest a ridge in Salinas, Ca ...
People-stoked witch’s brew behind California fires
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“California has a really flammable ecosystem,” says University of Colorado fire scientist Jennifer Balch. “People are living in flammable places, providing ignition, starting the wildfires against a backdrop of a warming climate that is making wildfires worse.”

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media as policemen stand guard at the Fo ...
Putin political foe in Russian hospital after possible poisoning
By Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was placed on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning during a flight, his spokeswoman said Thursday morning.

Read More