Most, not all, New Year’s celebrations muted due to pandemic — PHOTOS

The mostly muted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world ushered in the fourth calendar year framed by the global pandemic. More than 285 million people have been infected and more than 5 million have died.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti, among the few to observe the Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square—limiting the number of people to about 15,000 in-person spectators. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square—limiting the number of people to about 15,000 in-person spectators. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FILE - Pedestrians walk in a nearly empty Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York. New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, as an uneasy nation tries to muster optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are now behind it. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Workers of a political party and others cheer in front of a huge kite to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A visitor wearing a face mask poses for a photo in front of an illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Students holds candles while participating in a demonstration to say goodbye to year 2021 and welcome in 2022, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Followers of the Yoruba religion give offerings to Yemanja, a deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, at a lake in downtown Brasilia, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers celebrate Yemanja, goddess of the sea, offering flowers and launching large and small boats into the water in exchange for blessings for the coming year. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

A security guard holds up a sign indicating that there is no countdown event at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Tokyo as people gather to celebrate New Year's eve. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A couple kiss as people celebrate the arrival of the new year at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing intersection, a popular location for the New Year's Eve gathering, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tokyo, though the official countdown event was cancelled. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Crowds of people celebrate the New Year's Eve at the Christmas tree and the holiday's market with the St. Sofia Cathedral in the background, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Despite of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a lot of Ukrainians enjoy outdoor New Year events, often ignoring protective measures. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A Ukrainian soldier take a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec 31, 2021. President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

People celebrate during a New Year's Eve, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Boisterous New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

BELGRADE — Boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Large crowds gathered in the city for outdoor concerts, fireworks and a light show at a newly-constructed Dubai-style glass tower that has become a trademark project by Serbia’s right-wing populist government.

With its numerous nightclubs and bars and relatively low prices, Belgrade has become a major attraction for mostly young partygoers coming in from neighboring Balkan states. Serbia’s state RTS television reported that about 100,000 visitors have flocked to Belgrade for the holidays, filling up the city’s hotels and rented apartments. Restaurants and bars have been packed.

Belgrade deputy mayor Goran Vesic said he’s proud of the thousands out on the streets for this New Year’s Eve, saying the Serbian capital “tonight is the center of Europe.”

Serbian officials have ignored warnings by medical experts, who say that mass festivities should be scrapped as long as omicron is racing through the continent. Most European nations have imposed restrictions and banned New Year’s celebrations to try to contain the virus that has fueled record numbers of new infections.

New York

New York City readied to embrace the new year — and bid good riddance to another pandemic-marred 12 months — as it revived its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, after forgoing a public event last year.

It did so as an uneasy nation tried to muster optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are now behind it — even as public health officials cautioned Friday against unbridled celebrations amid surging COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant.

Mary Gonzalez stood a few feet behind a crowd, wanting to keep her distance from anyone unwittingly carrying the virus into the celebration.

“I’m happy that 2021 is over because it caused a lot of problems for everybody,” said Gonzalez, who was visiting from Mexico City and wanted to take in an American tradition. “We hope that 2022 is much better than this year.”

The city said it would limit the number of people it lets into Times Square to witness a 6-ton ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descend above a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators — far fewer than the many tens of thousands of revelers who usually descend on the world-famous square to bask in the lights, hoopla and shower of confetti during the nation’s marquee New Year’s Eve event.

Florida

There are no plans for the neon Big Orange to rise up the side of the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami this year, and a festival with food trucks and performers in a northeast Florida beach town has been canceled. But Key West’s maroon-heeled shoe will descend from a Duval Street bar.

Welcome to New Year’s Eve 2021, where some Florida celebrations are proceeding as planned, while others have been adjusted to fit the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment.

In Miami, city officials said the annual countdown had been canceled and instead “a digitized laser Big Orange will be created with the traditional countdown clock.” Steve Carpenter, the man behind the “Big Orange,” told WPLG that he and his staff had tested positive for the coronavirus after Christmas.

Last year’s Big Orange countdown also was canceled because of coronavirus.

In St. Augustine Beach, a massive fireworks show was still planned, but an accompanying festival with food trucks and performers was canceled because of the recent COVID-19 surge, as the highly contagious omicron variant quickly overtakes the delta variant in the U.S.

In Key West, the well-known drag performer known as Sushi will drop from above a Duval Street bar in a giant maroon, high-heeled shoe, continuing a two-decade tradition in the continental United States’ southernmost town.

“We hope people stay outside, stay in groups of people they know are vaccinated and stay away from people who are unvaccinated,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston told flkeysnews.com.

Other Key West celebrations include a conch shell drop and a “pirate wench” drop.

Nashville

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping Nashville from hosting its annual New Year’s Eve bash, but it has wrought some last minute changes to the concert lineup.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, which is organizing the New Year’s Eve show airing live on CBS and Paramount+, said in a statement that Sam Hunt, the Zac Brown Band and Elle King will not be performing Friday night.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Zac Brown wrote on Twitter. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up … our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff.”

Neither Hunt nor King immediately released a statement explaining their absences.

The celebration features performances at a dozen downtown Nashville locations. Brown, Hunt and King had been scheduled to perform on the main stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The band Lady A, which had been scheduled to play a different stage, will join Dierks Bentley as the show’s headlining acts.

France

Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.

New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filing hospitals.

At the La Timone hospital in the southern French city of Marseille, Dr. Fouad Bouzana could only sigh Friday when asked what 2022 might bring.

“Big question,” he said. “It’s starting to become exhausting, because the waves come one after another.”

The mostly muted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world ushered in the fourth calendar year framed by the global pandemic. More than 285 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide since late 2019 and more than 5 million have died.

Dubai

Partyers in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, descended on luxury hotels outside Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, during a fireworks and laser light show.

“If you don’t celebrate, life will pass you by,” said Lujain Orfi, a 26-year-old tourist from the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Large crowds gathered in the Serbian capital of Belgrade for outdoor concerts, fireworks and a light show where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed.

Japan

Masked revelers packed temples and shrines, dined and drank in downtown Tokyo and jam-packed shopping areas.

“I hope the holidays will be blessed for us all,” said Naoki Matsuzawa, a writer who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. He plans to spend the next few days volunteering to cook and deliver New Year’s food to the elderly.