Mother of baby found at Amazon facility denies knowing she was pregnant

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Samantha Vivier. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman accused of putting her newborn in a bathroom trash can where the child was found dead at an Amazon distribution center told investigators she didn’t know she was pregnant.

A probable-cause statement for the arrest Tuesday of Samantha Vivier of Tonopah (TOE’-no-pah), Arizona, on suspicion of unlawful disposal of human remains also says she told investigators she didn’t see the child move or breathe and that she panicked after giving birth Jan. 16.

The statement says another Amazon employee said Vivier left work that day after saying she’d been sick in the bathroom.

Vivier was released from jail after an initial court appearance. No phone is listed under her name and court records don’t list a defense attorney who could speak on her behalf.