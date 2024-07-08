97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Motorcycle tour of Death Valley turns fatal as temperature cracks 128 degrees

A sign warns people of extreme heat in multiple languages on July 11, 2023, in Death Valley Nat ...
A sign warns people of extreme heat in multiple languages on July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)
More Stories
Workers with the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees remove lifeguard towers from the beach ...
Beryl makes landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane
Demonstrators march with Israeli flags during a protest marking nine months since the start of ...
Israeli protesters clog highways, call for truce
Firefighters check a burned area at Biriya Forest, from previous shelling attacks from Lebanon, ...
Fires breaking out on the Lebanon-Israel border
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Hamas clears the way for a possible cease-fire after dropping key demand, officials say
Matt Hamilton Los Angeles Times
July 8, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

As the temperature climbed Saturday to a record 128 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists became distressed by the extreme heat, and one of them died, a park ranger said.

The motorcyclists were touring the park near Badwater Basin, a stretch of salt flats that is also the lowest point in North America, when — in the mid- to late afternoon — they reported being affected by the extreme heat, according to park ranger Nichole Andler.

One of the riders was pronounced dead at the site, and another person with severe heat illness was taken to Las Vegas, Andler said. Four others in the group were treated and released.

The name of the deceased motorcyclist, or other identifying information, was not released, and the specific cause of death will be determined by the coroner, Andler said.

“Yesterday it was 128 degrees, which was a record high for that day in Death Valley,” the ranger noted, “and these folks were traveling through on motorcycles, and most likely they didn’t have adequate cooling.”

The heat also hindered the rescue effort. When temperatures exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit, a medical helicopter cannot access the park. Air expands when it is heated, becoming thinner than cold air. So, helicopters can’t get the lift needed to fly.

But Andler said that, in addition to park rangers, first responders from Inyo County and nearby Pahrump, Nev., assisted the bikers.

Saturday’s temperature was just shy of the all-time heat record in Death Valley — 134 degrees, which was set on July 10, 1913. Since record-keeping began in 1911, temperatures have reached or exceeded 130 degrees only three times — with two of those times since 2020: Aug. 16, 2020, and again on July 9, 2021.

Each year, at least one to three people die of heat-related illnesses while visiting the park, and each week, there are one to three calls for medical assistance for heat-related stress.

“Folks get excited about experiencing the warmest temperatures that they’ve ever experienced before, and sometimes they forget that if an hour ago they were hot and started to feel nauseous, then they need to spend the rest of the day in air conditioning — because that could be the earliest sign of heat illness,” Andler said. “If you warm up and never properly cool down, your body doesn’t get a chance to reset.”

Elsewhere in Southern California, the heat shattered records and broiled communities.

On Sunday, Palmdale and Lancaster each set record highs for that date — with Palmdale seeing a 114-degree high, exceeding the record of 110 set in 1989. In Lancaster, the 115 degrees recorded Sunday topped the record of 110 reported in 1989 and 2017.

The National Weather Service said that extreme heat would continue this week across the Southland, with highs of 105 to 115 in the interior valleys, mountains and deserts.

The excessive-heat warning was extended to 9 p.m. Thursday for the western San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley, Angeles Crest Highway and the corridors of the 5 and 14 freeways.

Another excessive-heat warning was in place until Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley and eastern San Gabriel Mountains — regions where temperatures were forecast to exceed 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Workers with the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees remove lifeguard towers from the beach ...
Beryl makes landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane
By Mark Vancleave and Juan A. Lozano The Associated Press

Beryl had already cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean before turning toward Texas, and hit land around 4 a.m.

Demonstrators march with Israeli flags during a protest marking nine months since the start of ...
Israeli protesters clog highways, call for truce
By Melanie Lidman and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israeli protesters blocked highways across the country Sunday, calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to step down, pushing for a cease-fire to bring back hostages.

Firefighters check a burned area at Biriya Forest, from previous shelling attacks from Lebanon, ...
Fires breaking out on the Lebanon-Israel border
By Abby Sewell and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Daily exchanges of strikes between Hezbollah terrorists and Israeli forces have sparked fires that are tearing through forests and farmland along the frontline.

 
Biden nixes idea of outside evaluation
By Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden, 81, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, referring to the tasks he faces daily in a rigorous job.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By Eric Tucker Associated Press

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cited a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
10-year-old dies after hiking with family on 113-degree day, Arizona cops say
recommend 2
First third of June 2024 hottest in Las Vegas history
recommend 3
Heat advisory, with possible 110, returns after a few days of ‘cooler’ temperatures
recommend 4
LV-to-Phoenix highway reopens after wildfire burns 6 homes near Arizona town
recommend 5
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It’s not going away anytime soon
recommend 6
Man dies on popular trail while hiking out of Grand Canyon