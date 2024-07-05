111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Motorcyclist dies in tunnel crash at Zion National Park

A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bo ...
A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
More Stories
The crowd watches as a member of Provo Fire and Rescue searches for an injured individual after ...
Multiple injuries reported after fireworks veer into crowd at Utah stadium
Israeli military vehicles maneuver during an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, ...
Israel conducts military operation in West Bank city of Jenin
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
(L-R) Israel's domestic security agency 'Shin Bet' chief Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barne ...
Israel intelligence chief goes to Qatar for talks with Hamas over Gaza cease-fire
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 4:35 pm
 

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash at Zion National Park on Thursday night.

The collision occurred in the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, park officials said in a news release.

National Park Service staff and Hurricane Valley Fire District emergency medical personnel responded to the incident and performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.

The Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel closed temporarily during response operations and was then reopened.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By Eric Tucker Associated Press

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cited a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

FILE - Assembly line worker Lashunta Harris applies the Ford logo on a 2024 Ford F-150 truck be ...
US employers added a solid 206K jobs in June
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4 percent to 4.1 percent, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021.

Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Veteran county deputy prosecutor appointed to District Court judgeship
recommend 2
Veteran county deputy prosecutor appointed to District Court judgeship
recommend 3
New monolith discovered in Colorado
recommend 4
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home
recommend 5
Las Vegas sets heat records for 2 straight days in early June
recommend 6
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley