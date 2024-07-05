Motorcyclist dies in tunnel crash at Zion National Park
A 19-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash at Zion National Park on Thursday night.
The collision occurred in the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, park officials said in a news release.
National Park Service staff and Hurricane Valley Fire District emergency medical personnel responded to the incident and performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.
The Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel closed temporarily during response operations and was then reopened.
