Motorcyclist dies in tunnel crash at Zion National Park

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash at Zion National Park on Thursday night.

The collision occurred in the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, park officials said in a news release.

National Park Service staff and Hurricane Valley Fire District emergency medical personnel responded to the incident and performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.

The Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel closed temporarily during response operations and was then reopened.

