Nation and World

Motorcyclist hit by lightning in Florida crashes, dies

The Associated Press
June 10, 2019 - 6:38 am
 

DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say lightning struck a motorcyclist on a Florida interstate, causing a crash and his death.

The Florida Highway Patrol tells news outlets the lightning strike hit the driver Sunday afternoon as he rode southbound on Interstate 95, cracking the 45-year-old’s now-burning helmet and sending him off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in east-central Florida. Florida troopers say an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.

WOGX-TV says authorities confirmed the motorcyclist is a 45-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

THE LATEST
In a May 23, 2019, photo, the U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington ...
Justices reject challenge to regulation of gun silencers
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia.

President Donald Trump responds to a question from the media as he walks into the White House, ...
Amid critics, Trump defends Mexico deal avoiding tariffs
By JIll Colvin The Associated Press

With his threatened Mexican tariffs now on the backburner, President Donald Trump was looking to claim victory even as some of his Democratic challengers for the White House criticized him for overselling a deal that mostly ramps up existing efforts.

Ajmal Omar a member of the Nangarhar provincial council speaks Thursday, May 30, 2019, during a ...
Islamic State expands in Afghanistan, threatening West
By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

The Islamic State group has lost its caliphate in Syria and Iraq, but in the forbidding mountains of northeastern Afghanistan the group is expanding its footprint, recruiting new fighters and plotting attacks on the United States and other Western countries, according to U.S. and Afghan security officials.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall ...
Democratic rivals take swipes at Biden in Iowa
By Thomas Beaumont and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Joe Biden was not in the banquet hall for the Iowa Democratic Party’s blockbuster fundraiser on Sunday where 19 of his party’s presidential candidates spoke. But he was present in veiled criticism from several of his rivals.

O.J. Simpson looks over at his lawyer Tom Pitaro during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County ...
25 years after murders, OJ says ‘life is fine’ in Las Vegas
By Linda Deutsch The Associated Press

After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation’s most notorious murder cases, O.J. Simpson says his life has entered a phase he calls the “no negative zone.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas sha ...
US cannot expect to stay safe, warns top Iran diplomat
By Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran’s foreign minister warned the U.S. on Monday that it “cannot expect to stay safe” after launching what he described as an economic war against Tehran.