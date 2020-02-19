‘Mr. Nill is a hero:’ Crossing guard killed protecting kids

The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital, but no children were hurt.

(Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The son of a school crossing guard who was struck and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, described his father as “selfless.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Bart Nill, said his father, 88-year-old Bob Nill, was dedicated to the job and wasn’t surprised that he saved two children from being hit before he was struck Tuesday near Christ the King Parish School. He died at a hospital.

“He loved kids so much,” Bart Nill said, recalling the detailed instructions his father gave him one day when he filled in for him because his father was having heart problems. Bob Nill had been a crossing guard for five years.

The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital, but no children were hurt. The school said on social media that Bob Nill was a hero.

The investigation is continuing.