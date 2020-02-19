67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

‘Mr. Nill is a hero:’ Crossing guard killed protecting kids

The Associated Press
February 19, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The son of a school crossing guard who was struck and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, described his father as “selfless.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Bart Nill, said his father, 88-year-old Bob Nill, was dedicated to the job and wasn’t surprised that he saved two children from being hit before he was struck Tuesday near Christ the King Parish School. He died at a hospital.

“He loved kids so much,” Bart Nill said, recalling the detailed instructions his father gave him one day when he filled in for him because his father was having heart problems. Bob Nill had been a crossing guard for five years.

The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital, but no children were hurt. The school said on social media that Bob Nill was a hero.

The investigation is continuing.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pop Smoke performs at the Rolling Loud Los Angeles festival in December. (Scott Dudelson/Getty ...
Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills, reports say
The Associated Press

An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source.

In a Feb. 18, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers go door to door to check the ...
Cases drop as China makes door-to-door effort in Wuhan
By Yanan Wang The Associated Press

The city of Wuhan, where the new form of coronavirus emerged, was in the final day of a campaign to root out anyone with symptoms whom authorities may have missed so far.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Tuesday, Feb ...
Weinstein rape trial moves to jury deliberations
The Associated Press

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to The Associated Press in Lahore, Pakistan, Tue ...
New virus poses ‘enormous’ risks, says UN leader
By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

Antonio Guterres said his greatest worry was a spread of the virus to areas with “less capacity in their health service,” particularly some African countries.

In this July 8, 1937 file photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt stops briefly to pin an Eagle ...
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
By David Crary The Associated Press

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this ...
With rain 400% of normal, dam operators face flood control dilemma
By Rogelio V. Solis and Michael Warren The Associated Press

“It absolutely kills you, knowing that” houses are getting destroyed downstream from the dam, TVA spokesman Jim Hopson told The Associated Press on Monday.

In a Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, gives a bouquet of flo ...
Virus fears rise after Cambodia accepts ship, woman tests positive
By Sopheng Cheang, Eileen Ng, and Grant Peck The Associated Press

News over the weekend that an 83-year-old American woman who was on the ship and flew from Cambodia to Malaysia was found to be carrying the virus froze further movement of the passengers and crew of the MS Westerdam.