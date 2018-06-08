Nation and World

Mueller files new obstruction charges against Manafort

By Chad Day and Eric Tucker The Associated Press
June 8, 2018 - 2:51 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought new obstruction charges against President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and a longtime associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.

The indictment was unsealed Friday against Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik just days after prosecutors accused the two men of attempting to tamper with witnesses as Manafort awaits trial on charges related to his foreign lobbying work.

The latest charges increase Manafort’s legal jeopardy if he continues an aggressive battle with prosecutors, and could be an effort by Mueller to induce a guilty plea and secure the testimony of a critical campaign adviser to Trump. They also come as Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have heaped public criticism on the Mueller investigation in an attempt to undermine it.

 


The charges do not relate to Manafort’s work on the Trump campaign or involve allegations of Russian election interference, a fact that the president has routinely noted as he tried to distance himself from his former top campaign adviser.

On Friday, Trump also dismissed any talk of pardoning Manafort or his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

“They haven’t been convicted of anything. There’s nothing to pardon. It is far too early to be thinking about it,” Trump told reporters.

The new indictment charges Manafort and Kilimnik with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice related to contacts they had with two witnesses earlier this year. The witnesses, who had worked with Manafort as he represented a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, have told the FBI that they believed Manafort and Kilimnik were trying to get them to lie about the nature of their work.

The charges mark the second time since his October indictment that Manafort has faced additional criminal charges.

Through a spokesman, Manafort, 69, has maintained his innocence. The spokesman, Jason Maloni, said Friday that Manafort and his attorneys were reviewing the new charges.

Kilimnik, 48, has previously declined to comment on the allegations and denied being connected to Russian intelligence agencies. Kilimnik, who prosecutors say lives in Moscow, was not in U.S. custody Friday.

The new charges will factor heavily into whether U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson allows Manafort to remain on house arrest. Citing the allegations, prosecutors have asked Jackson to consider jailing Manafort. A hearing is set for next week.

Jackson previously gave Manafort a pass after federal agents discovered he had ghostwritten an opinion piece in Ukraine even though he was under a gag order in the case. Kilimnik was also involved in that episode.

In the latest charges, prosecutors say the contacts with the witnesses via phone and encrypted messaging applications first occurred in February, shortly after Manafort’s co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Kilimnik also reached out to witnesses in April.

Court papers show the witnesses told investigators they believed Manafort and Kilimnik were trying to get them to lie about their work with a group of former European politicians known as the Hapsburg group.

The Hapsburg group’s work is one of several operations prosecutors say Manafort directed as part of a covert lobbying campaign on behalf of Ukraine, its then-president, Viktor Yanukovych, and the pro-Russian Party of Regions. The work is the basis for the criminal case in Washington where Manafort faces charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent, money-laundering conspiracy and false statements.

According to the witnesses, Manafort and Kilimnik appeared to be pressuring them to say the Hapsburg group only worked in Europe, when they knew that they had been secretly paid to lobby in the U.S. Several of the politicians involved have denied any wrongdoing.

A close protege who worked alongside Manafort for years in Ukraine, Kilimnik is the 20th person charged so far in Mueller’s investigation. Others include 13 Russians accused in a hidden social media effort to sway public opinion, former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

Kilimnik has also drawn the scrutiny of congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Emails show that during the middle of the campaign, Manafort told Kilimnik he was willing to provide “private briefings” about Trump’s presidential run to a billionaire close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The July 2016 offer referred to Oleg Deripaska, who has accused Manafort of defrauding him as part of a multimillion dollar deal several years ago.

Through a spokesman, Manafort has confirmed the authenticity of the emails but said no briefings occurred.

In addition to the case in Washington, Manafort also faces bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Virginia.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Judge Sandra Pomrenze's comment about girl's hair
A girl's name has been bleeped from this court video. Family Court Judge Sandra Pomrenze will not be removed from a custody case for making an “insensitive” comment about a child’s hair, the county’s chief district judge has ruled. Pomrenze twice referred to a girl's hair as “nappy” during a court hearing.
Nevada Races Full of Women From Both Sides
It's already been a historic election season for women in politics. Record numbers of women are running for political office all over the country - including Nevada. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
East Las Vegas home damaged by fire
Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in east Las Vegas Thursday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
911 call: Mom tries to get to son shot at Route 91
A woman stuck on the interstate during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, tries to get to her son. 911 call released by Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas 911 caller reports people shot on Oct. 1
A 911 caller on Oct. 1, 2017, reports several people shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.
911 call from woman under stage in Las Vegas shooting
A 911 call from a woman underneath the stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival during the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting.
People flee the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Las Vegas police released footage from a camera on Mandalay Bay of the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Aaliyah Inghram awarded medal of courage
Aaliyah Inghram, a 10-year-old girl who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shooting on May 8, awarded medal of courage. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegans Pack Public Lands Open House
A crowd filled the Clark County Library conference room Tuesday afternoon where Clark County officials hold their first -- and possibly only -- public meeting on plans to open almost 39,000 acres of federal land for development just outside the Las Vegas metropolitan area. County commissioners are set to vote June 19 on a potentially controversial resolution seeking federal legislation that would set aside tens of thousands of acres for conservation while giving Nevada’s largest community more room to grow. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police search Henderson Constable's home and office
Las Vegas police served search warrants Tuesday at Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell's home and office. The investigation was sparked by a Las Vegas Review-Journal story showing Mitchell wrote himself $70,000 in checks, used ATMs at casinos and video poker bars, and traveled to places his adult children live. All using county funds. Police refused to comment but Mitchell's attorney said he did nothing wrong.
Vegas Golden Knights fans shows his colors for community
Vegas Golden Knights superfan Lynn Groesbeck has wrapped his new truck with Knights logos and images. He loves how the Golden Knights are bringing community back to Las Vegas. People stop him on the street to take photos and share his support. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Acting Coach Daryl Morris on His Craft
Acting coach Daryl Morris, whose father Bobby was Elvis Presley's conductor in Las Vegas, discusses his craft and how he leads his own classes. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Constable wanted county funds to fight Review-Journal investigation
The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked for public records to investigate constable spending. But Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell hired outside counsel to fight the request. And he wanted the county to pay nearly $7,500 for those attorneys. The county declined. And records show the constable's office owes taxpayers $700,000. County officials said the money will be repaid over three years. Mitchell abandoned his re-election before the Review-Journal story ran.
BalanceVille Art Car Rides High Above First Friday
First Friday attendees got to ride in BalanceVille, a Burning Man art car that rises 50 feet in the air on a hydraulic lift. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Mecum Las Vegas Auction Draws Motorcycle Enthusiasts
Motorcycle enthusiasts descended on South Point Casino Friday for the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, which featured 600 vintage and collectible motorcycles and bikes. The auction is set to return to Las Vegas in January with more than 1,700 lots. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Groups Protest Separation of Immigrant Families
Advocacy groups rallied outside of the Federal Justice Tower in Las Vegas Friday to protest the separation of families and children in immigration custody. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Henderson
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Convicted Killer Strohmeyer Wants Parole
Jeremy Strohmeyer, convicted of sexually assaulting and killing 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson in a Primm casino restroom 20 years ago, plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without parole. Strohmeyer was 18 years and 7 months old at the time. He argues that his lawyers pressured him into the deal. Adolescence expert Laurence Steinberg testified Thursday that even those over the age of 18 are not fully developed intellectually and emotionally. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deaf woman rescued from house fire
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Firefighter hospitalized with cut
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Hair, tattoo and nail salons get into the Vegas Golden Knights spirit
Las Vegas barbers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are using the Vegas Golden Knights logos in their creations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First Las Vegas Peet's Coffee Opens in Summerlin
Coffee lovers for years, Brad and Deanna Riccardi opened the first stand-alone Peet's Coffee cafe in Summerlin earlier this year. The couple plans to open at least six more of the Berkeley, California-based coffee roaster stores in the next few years. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday traffic on Interstate 15
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors head toward Southern California after the Memorial Day weekend. (RTC Fast Cameras)
Forgotten battle of World War II
American forces reclaimed remote Attu Island on May 30, 1943, after a 19-day campaign known as World War II's forgotten battle. Much of the fighting was hand-to-hand, waged in dense fog and winds of up to 120 mph. Casualties were high; only 28 of 2,500 Japanese soldiers survived. More than 500 U.S. soldiers died in the "forgotten battle." American forces had trained in California for desert combat and were not prepared for the harsh Alaska weather. On the final assault on U.S. forces on May 29 1943, 200 Japanese soldiers were killed and another 500 held grenades to their bellies and pulled the pins. The battle for Attu proved to be unimportant to the rest of the war, but American planes did use the island to bomb the northernmost reaches of Japan.
Father-Daughter Relationship Inspired UNLV Grad's Research, Career
Breanna Boppre is UNLV's first doctoral graduate of criminal justice. She grew up having to visit her father in jail and has used that experience to pursue her studies in criminal justice reform and improving the incarceration system. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alexa roots for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup
Alexa, from Amazon's Echo smart speaker, is rooting for the Las Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.
Defense attorneys wrap up closing arguments in David Copperfield civil trial
Defense attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments in David Copperfield civil trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. A British tourist is suing Copperfield, his company and others claiming he suffered a traumatic brain injury after participating in an illusion in which the magician appears to make 13 people vanish. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump talks about how to pronounce "Nevada"
At the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning on May 25, 2018, President Donald Trump discusses how to pronounce "Nevada."
Amazon's Alexa Recorded and Shared a Couple’s Conversation
Amazon's Alexa Recorded and Shared a Couple’s Conversation News station KIRO 7 reported a Portland couple’s conversation was recorded and sent to one of their contacts via their Amazon Echo device. They found out when the husband’s employee called him saying, via KIRO 7 The voice-activated assistant is used by more than 60 million U.S. consumers, according to Bloomberg. But what will happen if these devices become digital spies within our homes? Daniel Kahn Gillmor, Daniel Kahn Gillmor, to Bloomberg Daniel Kahn Gillmor, to Bloomberg Amazon Inc. issued a statement that the incident in Portland is an “extremely rare occurrence,” and the company did not state whether it was a bug or due to hacking.
Neighbor talks about 15-year-old alleged shooter
Nolan Turner, 15, who lives across the street from the 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his father and shot his mother talks about growing up with the teen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Nation and World
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like