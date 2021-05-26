87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard, official says

The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 - 8:48 am
 
Updated May 26, 2021 - 10:02 am
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a sh ...
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
This photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on W ...
This photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportat ...
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a sh ...
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded or describe how the suspect died.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used or whether the shooting happened indoors or outdoors. He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Oakland television station KTVU aired an interview with an unidentified man who said his mother hid from the assailant in a room with her co-workers.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
2
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
3
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
4
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
5
Raiders training camp report date set
Raiders training camp report date set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airli ...
Southwest flight attendant assaulted, woman charged
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The incident marked an escalation in unruly behavior by airline passengers and led the president of the flight attendants’ union to ask for more federal air marshals on planes.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii governor ends mask mandate for outdoors
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Tuesday people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors as the number of COVID-19 cases drop and more people get vaccinated.

In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, ...
Moderna says its COVID shot works in kids as young as 12
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Moderna said it will submit data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month for authorization to be used starting at age 12.

 
Raucous party in Southern California leads to 149 arrests
By Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a chaotic celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest nearly 150 people after they refused orders to disperse.

Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during ...
Hundreds gather as George Floyd’s family holds rally, march
By Mohamed Ibrahim The Associated Press/Report for America

Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Michelle Pepe tries to smell her late father's wallet while going through his belongings one ye ...
Shared sorrow: Daughter copes after likely giving dad COVID-19
By Luis Andres Henao and Jessie Wardarski The Associated Press

“At the beginning, people would say, ‘Well, how did he get it?’ From me. That’s how he got it — he got it from me,” Michelle Pepe says, sobbing.

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the release of VSS Unity fr ...
Virgin Galactic rocket ship reaches edge of atmosphere
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Virgin Galactic says the SS Unity shuttle achieved a speed equal to three times the speed of sound and an altitude of just over 55 miles above sea level before making its gliding return.

Visitors react after seeing a friend arrive on the pier in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 13, 202 ...
California ready to drop social distancing requirements
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15, the state’s top health official said Friday.