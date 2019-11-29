Multiple people injured in Hague stabbing, say Dutch police

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.