Nation and World

Multiple people injured in Hague stabbing, say Dutch police

The Associated Press
November 29, 2019 - 11:49 am
 
Updated November 29, 2019 - 11:52 am

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Smoke from an explosion at the TPC Group plant is seen Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches ...
Evacuation order for 50K lifted as huge Texas plant fire ‘contained’
By Paul Weber The Associated Press

“We are in a position to say it’s contained. We feel comfortable with the efforts that have been made by our firefighters,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said at a news conference in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.

A demonstrator "plays dead" during climate change protest outside the Johannesburg St ...
Global frenzy of Black Friday not welcome by all
By Angela Charlton and Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

The U.S. sales phenomenon has spread to retailers across the world in recent years with such force that it’s prompting a backlash from some activists, politicians and even consumers.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police ...
Man with fake explosive vest killed after stabbing several near London Bridge
By Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

A man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in what police are treating as a terrorist attack Friday before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge, police and the city’s mayor said.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP ...
Trump briefed about whistleblower complaint before Ukraine aid released
By Jonathan Lemire, Mary Clare Jalonick and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump was briefed on the whistleblower complaint about his dealings with Ukraine before the White House released nearly $400 million in military aid to Kyiv, officials say, shedding new light on events that triggered the impeachment inquiry.

In a Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha ...
Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
The Associated Press

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 95, has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.