Multiple people shot at Wisconsin funeral

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 - 3:16 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2022 - 3:56 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

RACINE, Wis. — Police say a shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims.

Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

It was not immediately known if there were any fatalities, or if any suspects were in custody.

The shooting comes the day after a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. It’s the latest in a series of mass shootings in United States including the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting, the hospital said in a statement.

Area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Three young men who were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, immediately west of the cemetery, said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He and his brother, Kellyn Foster, both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn’t get hurt.

“This has got to stop,” Brantley said of the gun violence.

Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

