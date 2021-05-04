86°F
Nation and World

Mummified body decorated with glitter, Christmas lights found in Colorado home

By Thomas Peipert The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 - 12:55 pm
 
(Getty Images)

DENVER — Authorities have arrested several people after the mummified body of the leader of the spiritual group “Love Has Won” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights in a southern Colorado home.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in the tiny, rural town of Moffat on Wednesday, April 28, according to arrest affidavits for seven people, who are each charged with abuse of a corpse.

A follower told investigators he knew the woman as Lia Carlson, and a Saguache County sheriff’s corporal wrote in the affidavits that Carlson is believed to be the leader of the group. It’s unclear why the follower provided the name Lia.

The follower, who has not been charged, told investigators he had taken in a group of people who needed a place to stay, and he found the body in a back bedroom when he returned home Wednesday following a trip to Denver. He reported the discovery to police and said he believed the group had transported Carlson’s body to his home from California.

“The mummified remains appeared to be set up in some type of shrine” and “have what appears to be glitter type makeup on around the eyes,” according to the affidavits. Investigators searched an SUV on the property and said the back seat was laid down in a position “consistent with someone transporting the mummified remains.”

The Saguache County coroner’s office has not said when Carlson died and has not released the cause or manner of death.

Two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — were in the home at the time, and the seven people who were arrested are also facing child abuse charges.

According to the affidavits, the sheriff’s office has received “many complaints” from families across the country saying “Love Has Won” is brainwashing people and stealing their money.

Carlson’s followers believe she communicated with angels and that she was leading them to a great awakening, The Denver Post reported Monday. The group, which established itself in southern Colorado in 2018, offers “spiritual intuitive ascension sessions” and sells spiritual healing products online.

