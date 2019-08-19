103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Murder arrest made 27 years after woman’s disappearance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

CHICO, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California say they have arrested a man in the killing of his girlfriend, who disappeared nearly 30 years ago.

The Butte County Sherriff’s Office said Monday it arrested 55-year-old Richard Pyle last week in Stockton in the killing of Tracy Zandstra, who was living with him in Stirling City when she vanished in 1991.

The office says the body of the 29-year-old woman was never found that detectives have evidence showing she was killed and her body disposed of.

Officials wouldn’t discuss the evidence that led them to Pyle, who was living as a transient in Stockton.

It was not immediately known if Pyle has an attorney. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Butte County Superior Court.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends her annual sommer press conference in Berlin, Germany, ...
Worldwide implications as Germany teeters toward recession
By David Rising The Associated Press

Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse and biggest economy, may be entering a recession, according to a gloomy report from the country’s central bank Monday.

In a May 13, 2019, file photo New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in ...
NYPD fires officer for 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of the black man.

In a July 19, 2019, file photo, acting Director of the Bureau of Prisons Hugh Hurwitz speaks du ...
US prisons chief removed in wake of Epstein’s death
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr has removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons from his position more than a week after millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while in federal custody.

In a July 1, 2015, file photo, Marvin Hernandez, right, and Kelly Vera sit in the shade of a pa ...
Invasive disease threatens Florida’s iconic palm trees
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Florida’s iconic palm trees are under attack from a fatal disease that turns them to dried crisps in months, with no chance for recovery once they become ill.

In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasii ...
‘Absurd’ is Danish PM’s response to Trump wanting to buy Greenland
By Jan M. Olsen The Associated Press

Greenland is not for sale and U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic from Denmark is “an absurd discussion,” Denmark’s prime minister said.

The fire on the mountains of the Canary Islands in this view taken from Santa Cruz de Tenerife ...
Wildfire forces 8K on Canary Islands to evacuate
By Barry Hatton The Associated Press

An out-of-control wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands was throwing flames 160 feet into the air on Monday, forcing emergency workers to evacuate more than 8,000 people, authorities said.