60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘My nation is in trauma’: Israeli president won’t discuss 2-state solution

By Julia Frankel The Associated Press
December 14, 2023 - 2:23 pm
 
Israel's President Isaac Herzog, center, walks with his staff after an interview at his officia ...
Israel's President Isaac Herzog, center, walks with his staff after an interview at his official residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel's President Isaac Herzog poses for a portrait in the shade of an olive tree on the groun ...
Israel's President Isaac Herzog poses for a portrait in the shade of an olive tree on the grounds of his official residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusal ...
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusal ...
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusal ...
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during an interview at his official residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s president has joined the ranks of high-ranking Israeli officials to speak out against a two-state solution after the war in Gaza.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Isaac Herzog said it is not the time to be talking about establishing an independent Palestinian state when the country’s pain from Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack is still fresh.

“What I want to urge is against just saying two-state solution. Why? Because there is an emotional chapter here that must be dealt with. My nation is bereaving. My nation is in trauma,” said Herzog.

“In order to get back to the idea of dividing the land, of negotiating peace or talking to the Palestinians, etc., one has to deal first and foremost with the emotional trauma that we are going through and the need and demand for full sense of security for all people,” he said.

Herzog spoke a day before a meeting with the White House’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The Biden administration has said that after the war, efforts must be renewed to restart negotiations aimed at establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.

Herzog, whose position is largely ceremonial, is a former leader of Israel’s Labor Party, which advocates a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

But in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that triggered Israel’s war in Gaza, Israeli leaders have spoken out against attempts to restart peace talks after the war and ruled out any role for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Some 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 attack and 240 others were taken hostage. Israel immediately declared war, carrying out weeks of airstrikes and a ground offensive.

With the U.S. pushing for a timetable from Israel, Herzog predicted the Israeli campaign in hard-hit northern Gaza could wrap up within weeks. But he declined to say when the war would end.

Israel has ducked international calls for a cease-fire, saying it will press ahead until it dismantles Hamas’ military and political capabilities.

“I think one can see that in the northern part of Gaza, one can see the horizon,” Herzog said. “We can see the end of that campaign, not far away in the next few weeks.”

He added that the end of the campaign in the south would only come when Hamas was “completely eradicated.”

Herzog also spoke in favor of an emerging U.S.-led coalition to protect the Red Sea from the Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have carried out a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and also launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. In recent days, they have threatened to attack any vessel they believe is either going to or coming from Israel.

The coalition, set to be formally announced next week, is composed of U.S. and European allies, and aims to protect international shipping from the Houthi attacks.

Israel will not be contributing its own ships to the coalition, Israeli officials told The Associated Press, preferring to allow the international community to target the issue and focus on the war in Gaza.

“I demand and I call upon all nations who understand this to join the coalition, which is led by the United States of America, to fight against the Houthis and make it clear that this is unacceptable and won’t be repeated again,” Herzog said.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
3
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
4
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening — PHOTOS
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening — PHOTOS
5
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summi ...
Denmark, Germany announce arrests of suspected Hamas members
By Jan M. Olsen and Kirsten Grieshaber The Associated Press

“Persons abroad have been charged. … It is a serious situation,” said Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Israel’s defense minister predicts drawn-out war
By Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Yoav Gallants comments come as U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan meets with Israeli leaders to discuss a timetable for winding down the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Th ...
Putin: No peace in Ukraine until Russia’s goals are met
By Harriet Morris The Associated Press

It was his first formal news conference that Western media were allowed to attend since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Family and friends of Israeli soldier Col. Itzhak Ben Basat mourn over his grave during his fun ...
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas ambush in Gaza City
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The attack was one of the deadliest by Hamas terrorists on Israeli soldiers since the retaliatory Gaza invasion began.

President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washi ...
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
By Colleen Long and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The president’s comments to donors during a fundraiser come hours before a United Nations vote demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

More stories
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should govern Gaza and West Bank
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should govern Gaza and West Bank
Israel-Hamas war resumes as weeklong truce expires
Israel-Hamas war resumes as weeklong truce expires
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages
Israel’s defense minister predicts drawn-out war
Israel’s defense minister predicts drawn-out war