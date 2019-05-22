61°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

N. Korea says Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press
May 22, 2019 - 7:33 am
 

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has labeled Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the U.S. presidential hopeful called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant during a recent speech.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday said the former American vice president had insulted the country’s supreme leadership and committed an “intolerable and serious politically-motivated provocation” against the North.

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to “dictators and tyrants” like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician,” KCNA said.

The piece, labeled a commentary, said Biden had “gone reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power.” It went on to mention apparent Biden gaffes, such as once appearing to fall asleep during a speech by President Barack Obama.

“It is by no means accidental that here is nonstop comment over his bid for candidacy that he is not worth pinning hope on, backed by the jeer that he is a fool of low IQ,” KCNA said.

It mocked Biden’s belief that he was “the most popular presidential candidate.” ”This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the report said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Biden camp, possibly due to the late hour in the United States.

North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians to criticize what it sees as slanderous remarks toward its leadership or hostile diplomatic and military policies against Pyongyang. The insults have included racist and sexist diatribes, including when the North called Obama “a monkey” and former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the country’s first female leader, a prostitute.

During tensions created by a provocative run in missile tests in 2017, Kim called Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” after he said that the United States would “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

The North’s description of Trump dramatically improved after Kim initiated diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018 while attempting to leverage his nuclear arsenal for economic and security benefits. The nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang stalled in February when a summit between Kim and Trump collapsed over mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 28, 2019, photo, Christopher W. Cleary, 27, makes a court appearance in Provo, Uta ...
Man who threatened mass shooting is serial online harasser
By Michael Kunzelman, MaryClaire Dale and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Only hours before women marched through many U.S. cities in January, Christopher Cleary set off a manhunt when he posted a Facebook message threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” in retaliation for years of romantic rejection.

Somalis walk near the wreckage after a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somali ...
9 killed by car bomb near Somalia’s presidential palace
By Abdi Guled The Associated Press

Islamic extremists exploded a suicide car bomb and killed at least nine people, including Somalia’s former foreign minister, near the presidential palace on Wednesday, police said.

Rep. Doug McLeod, R-Lucedale, questions a health care witness about the expenses with starting ...
Report: Mississippi lawmaker punched wife in face over sex
The Associated Press

A south Mississippi lawmaker punched his wife in the face after she didn’t undress quickly enough when the lawmaker wanted to have sex, according to a police report in the case.

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, listens as Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold ...
Confronted, Pelosi gets more pressure for impeachment talks
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

More Democrats are calling — and more loudly — for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after his latest defiance of Congress by blocking his former White House lawyer from testifying.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of P ...
UK prime minister in peril as Brexit offer slammed
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a chorus of calls Wednesday to rip up her tattered Brexit blueprint and end to her embattled premiership.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., departs a meeting with the Democratic Caucus where ...
Dems skeptical as Trump officials defend Iran actions
By Lisa Mascaro and Susannah George The Associated Press

Tamping down talk of war, Trump administration officials told Congress that recent actions by the U.S. deterred attacks on American forces. But some lawmakers remained deeply skeptical.