NASA weighs in after Kim Kardashian claims moon landing never happened

Kim Kardashian got a lot of people talking when she claimed the moon landing didn’t really happen during the Thursday, October 30, episode of The Kardashians. After the comment left many fans scratching their heads, NASA weighed in to react to Kardashian’s claim.

“Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy wrote via X just hours after the season 7 episode was added to Hulu.

Duffy, 54, went on to share that NASA is planning to send another mission to the moon in the near future. “And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS,” he added. “We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

Kardashian, 45, quickly responded to Duffy by writing via X, “Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????”

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder was seen discussing conspiracy theories with co-star Sarah Paulson while on set of their show, All’s Fair.

While discussing the 1969 Apollo space mission, Kardashian said, “I’m sending you a million interviews with Buzz Aldrin. This [reporter] asks, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And he goes, ‘There was no scary moment because it didn’t happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen.’”

“I think it didn’t happen. I’m going to go on a serious deep dive. I send [Sarah] conspiracies all the time,” Kardashian added.

The longtime reality star may have seemed convinced about the conspiracy theory, though the clip she was talking about wasn’t factually correct about the 1969 moon landing. Instead, the video in question was a compilation of several interviews Aldrin, 95, did that were taken out of their original context and cut together to intentionally mislead viewers.

The initial clip was from an event Aldrin did in 2015, in which he was asked about the “scariest moment” of the journey to the moon. He answered that a scary moment “didn’t happen,” though he acknowledged it could have because of the risks of going to space.

An additional clip used in the misleading video was from the 2015 National Book Festival, where Aldrin explained that budget issues were the reason there have been so few trips to space.

Also during the episode, Kardashian was asked by producers if she believes in conspiracy theories.

“I don’t think we did [go to the moon]. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now,” she said, referencing the edited video. “Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin. Oh, my God, Khloé [Kardashian] should get him on her podcast. A conspiracy theory podcast.”

Kardashian also shared her reasoning for believing the moon landing didn’t happened, which led back to incorrect TikTok videos.

“There’s no gravity on the moon. Why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon is a different print in the photos,” she said. “Why are there no stars? They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what but go to TikTok and see for yourself.”